May 27, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Rep. Aguilar Announces $1 Million for Glen Helen Regional Park Playground

4 days ago Community News

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that he secured $1 million for San Bernardino County to restore and renovate Glen Helen Regional Park’s playground.

The funding will be used to address equipment safety, improve structural integrity and add a picnic shelter at the playground.

“As a parent, I know the importance of having safe, open spaces in the Inland Empire where our kids can play, make new friends and explore our community,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “I’m proud to have secured $1 million for the Glen Helen Regional Park playground, to not only make this place safer, but also more accessible for children of all abilities.”

“We appreciate Congressman Aguilar’s efforts to secure federal funding for our Regional Parks and other community amenities,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., whose Fifth District includes Glen Helen Regional Park. “The $1 million in support for shade structures, ADA improvements, and playground resurfacing at Glen Helen will significantly enhance San Bernardino County’s ongoing efforts to make this park a destination where our families can come together to relax, play, and create lasting memories.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar helped pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 into law, which included over $17 million in federal investments for 15 local projects across the region Rep. Aguilar represents in Congress.

