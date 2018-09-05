Local Conservation Corps launches campaign to recycle E-waste

Local Advertisement

Technology can be great. It can help us problem solve and even save lives. But today’s technology such as cell phones, T.V’s and computers have a pretty short life span. Many of these electronic products are quickly replaced and old devices are discarded as e-waste. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. disposes of 25 million TVs, 47.5 million computers and 100 million cell phones each year. Currently less than half of this e-waste is recycled, while most of it ends up in landfills, tossed on public lands, or is shipped off to developing nations; all which can have huge effects on the environment.

At the Urban Conservation Corps of the Inland Empire, a Certified Conservation Corps under the Southern California Mountains Foundation, a group of young adults have launched an E-Waste Campaign to help divert e-waste from ending up in landfills or getting shipped off to developing nations where e-waste contaminates land, air, water, and people’s lives. The E-Waste Campaign is also a part of a recycling program that keeps these young people employed.

“For over six years, the UCC has employed numerous young adults from the Inland Empire to work on recycling,” stated Sandy Bonilla, the UCC Director. “From August to December of 2018, we will be hosting this E-waste Recycling Campaign and ask the community to join our efforts to dispose e-waste responsibly and help us collect over 50,000 lbs,” Bonilla added. “The UCC recycling team led by Dylan Ciabatti, plans to use funding generated from this campaign to employ additional young adults,” said Bonilla.

The UCC works with the few electronic waste processing companies that do not ship electronic waste out of the country. The Urban Conservation Corps (UCC) hires young adults (ages 18-25) from both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. The UCC has two locations—in the City of San Bernardino and in the City of Indio. To date, the UCC has diverted over 400,000 lbs of e-waste from landfills and has removed e-waste from local public lands.

The UCC will collect e-waste FREE to the public. To request a FREE e-waste pick up, please contact Dylan Ciabatti, UCC E-Waste Program Coordinator at recycle@mountainsfoundation.org or at the UCC San Bernardino (909) 890-0400. E-waste can also be dropped off at the UCC San Bernardino Building at 1355 W. 26th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405 between the hours of 8am to 4pm – Monday through Friday.

The UCC is a CalRecycle approved collector to handle and responsibly recycle certain electronics.

Items we can accept include: • TV’s, CRT Monitors, Flat Screens, & Rear Projection TV’s • PC/CPU’s and Laptops • Cell phones, Smart phones • Tablets, E-Readers • Digital Cameras, Video, Cameras, Projectors • Printers, Scanners, Digital Adding Machines, Calculators • Networking/Servers Equipment • Mixed Electronics (key boards, mice, network cables, chargers, peripherals, etc. • Stereo Equipment, Radios, Tape and CD players/recorders • Phonographs • elephonic Equipment, Walkie-Talkies • Small Home or Office Appliances • No Batteries (Except Cellphone and Laptop in devices) • No Refrigerators, Air conditioners, Microwaves, Large Appliances, Light Bulbs, Speakers