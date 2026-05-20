San Bernardino County Housing Compliance Lags as Joe Baca Sr. Seeks to Unlock Funding

Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. was appointed chair of the San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust, a body which oversees the support and creation of affordable housing in San Bernardino County, on Tuesday, May 12. The appointment comes at a critical juncture for the region, as state compliance mandates dictate which municipalities secure funding and which are penalized.

Rialto achieved compliance with California’s Housing Element earlier this year in March, aligning the city’s long-term housing plan with state law; likewise, the city of San Bernardino reached the same milestone in June 2024. However, much of San Bernardino County is lagging, leaving eligibility for critical state and federal funding streams locked, putting local budgets at risk with severe financial penalties — something Baca hopes to curtail by working with regional authorities to combat the housing crisis.

According to Baca, who spoke with Inland Empire Community News (IECN) Monday afternoon, neighboring Riverside County has far outpaced San Bernardino.

“Riverside had 52 projects that were funded,” Baca said, “while San Bernardino County only had eight. So that tells us that we’re really way behind the eight ball — we got to be more aggressive.”

The San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust was established through a joint powers agreement between participating cities and the county to support affordable housing developments for low- and moderate-income residents and those experiencing homelessness. Baca said the board consists of roughly 17 members, alongside a seven-member ad hoc committee responsible for making recommendations on future projects and funding priorities.

Baca explained that cities seeking housing funds must first identify and approve “shovel-ready” developments before applying for state or federal assistance. He described the housing crisis as increasingly visible across the Inland Empire, citing waitlists as a case in point, with families doubling or tripling up in homes as rents continue to rise.

“You even have people now that I’ve seen converting their garages into a bedroom,” Baca said, adding that the region has the chance to remedy the shortfall. “This may be an opportunity where people can actually own a home, buy a home or move into a home to rent for a lot less.”

Baca also emphasized the importance of transit-oriented housing near Metrolink stations, like the Metro View apartments, arguing that proximity to public transportation could help residents reduce transportation costs while improving regional mobility.

With millions in potential state and federal funding still locked for much of the county, residents are waiting for the Housing Trust to move San Bernardino off the defensive and, as Baca noted, into a much more aggressive stance.