San Bernardino County Voters Can Use Any Polling Place in June Primary as May 18 Mail-Ballot Deadline Nears

San Bernardino County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county for the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election, a major change election officials highlighted during a voter education roadshow stop at the Gonzales Community Center in Colton.

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters held the outreach event to help residents understand new voting options, key registration deadlines, early voting locations, language access and how ballot marking devices will be used at polling places.

“Today we are teaching voters or potential voters about elections, what they can do, the different ways they can vote, what they need to know about prior to going in to vote,” said Melissa Eickman, public information and government compliance officer for the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. “Everything is non-political, and just about the mechanics of voting and what you need to know.”

The roadshow comes as voting is already underway for the June 2 primary. Early voting began May 4 at the Registrar of Voters office in San Bernardino, the same day mail ballots were delivered to the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Registrar of Voters. The voter registration deadline is May 18 for residents who want to receive a ballot by mail.

Eickman said the county is trying to get information directly to voters before they arrive at an early voting site or polling place.

“We want to get the word out because there have been some changes in the way we offer voters their chance to be able to go out and cast their ballot,” Eickman said. “We want to make sure to get out here so that we can make sure everybody is ready to go prior to getting down to the polling place or prior to going to an early voting site.”

The Colton stop followed previous roadshow events in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley and Redlands, Eickman said. The next stop is scheduled for May 20 in Chino Hills.

A young attendee places a sample envelope into a ballot box display during the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ outreach event at the Gonzales Community Center in Colton.

A San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters staff member displays a voter registration application during the Colton roadshow, where residents received information on registration, mail ballots and June primary voting options.

A resident reviews voter information materials during the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ roadshow stop in Colton ahead of the June primary.

A child stands near San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters mail ballot materials during the Colton roadshow, where families learned about ballot return options and voter education resources.

The most significant change for many voters is polling place flexibility. Eickman said voters are no longer limited to one assigned location.

“In the past, you had to go to your assigned polling place,” Eickman said. “But now any voter can go to any polling place within our county and be able to cast a ballot.”

That shift is possible because electronic poll pads update voter registration information and ballot status in near real time, she said. When voters arrive at a polling place, election workers will check them in, determine their precinct and program the correct ballot onto a ballot marking device.

Eickman stressed that the devices are used only to mark ballots.

“These aren’t voting machines, these are ballot marking devices,” Eickman said. “So when the ballot prints out, you then need to go and deposit your ballot into a ballot box to actually cast your ballot.”

Voters who miss the May 18 registration deadline can still participate through California’s same-day registration process. Eickman said same-day registration is available at polling places, early voting sites and the Registrar of Voters office.

“If you miss that deadline, it’s okay,” Eickman said. “In California, we can register even on election day.”

Beginning May 28, nine additional early voting locations will open across San Bernardino County. Those sites will allow voters to return a mail ballot, request a replacement ballot or vote in person before Election Day, Eickman said.

Voters may also return mail ballots at secure drop-off locations, early voting sites or polling places, or send them back by mail. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before June 2 and received by the Registrar of Voters within seven days after the election.



A sample envelope is placed into a ballot box display during the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ Colton roadshow, which showed residents how mail ballots can be returned for the June primary.

San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters staff speak with residents during a voter education roadshow stop at the Gonzales Community Center in Colton, where attendees received information on June primary voting options.

A Registrar of Voters staff member demonstrates a ballot marking device during the county’s voter education roadshow in Colton, showing residents how in-person ballots will be prepared for the June primary.

A roadshow attendee looks through San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters giveaway materials as part of the county’s nonpartisan voter education outreach in Colton.

Eickman encouraged voters mailing ballots close to Election Day to request a manual postmark at the post office to help ensure the ballot is counted on time.

“Once it’s postmarked by election day, then we have up to seven days to be able to receive that at our office and it would still be a valid ballot,” Eickman said.

The county is also reminding voters to review their registration information, including language preferences. Eickman said voters who are not comfortable using an English or Spanish ballot may be able to use facsimile ballots in another language to help them read ballot information.

For voters researching candidates, Eickman said the California Secretary of State’s voter information guide includes statements for candidates running for statewide offices, while the county guide includes statements for local candidates who choose to submit them. Voters may also use the Registrar of Voters website to find candidate lists, polling place information, mail ballot drop-off locations and voter information guides.

“On our website we have a candidate list,” Eickman said. “Some of the candidates have given us things like their social media handles or their website information or emails if you want to contact a candidate directly.”

Learn more about the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters here.