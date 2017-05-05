Loma Linda University Health earns Education Medal of Honor

Loma Linda University Health was recognized as one of six recipients of the 26th annual Education Medal of Honor for its partnership with San Bernardino City Unified School District.

“The partnership between Loma Linda University and San Bernardino City Unified School District has been a long one, but it’s notable that their most recent venture is one that breaks new ground,” according to a San Bernardino County School’s news release. “Combined with support from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and a partnership with the City of San Bernardino, Loma Linda University and the school district work in a one-of-its-kind teaching and clinical facility at the new San Manuel Gateway College that opened in 2016.”

San Bernardino Superintendent Dale Marsden added that “this stands as a powerful example of a successful career pathway.”

Presented by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools in partnership with the San Bernardino County School Boards Association and County Communicators Network, the Medal of Honor Award celebrates individuals and groups who give outstanding service and support to public education.

26th annual Education Medal of Honor winners and districts served this year are:

Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer: Bonnie and Kendall Scott, volunteers at Alta Loma Elementary School, Alta Loma School District

Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise: Nena’s Salon and Barber Shop, Victor Elementary School District

Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency: Loma Linda University Health, San Bernardino City Unified School District

Excellence in Education/Education Professional: Kimberly MacKinney, chief academic officer, Oro Grande School District

Excellence in Education/Student Alumni: Patricia Carrasco, enrollment specialist and foster youth/homeless education liaison, Colton Joint Unified School District