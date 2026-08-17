YMCA Camp Edwards Gives Inland Empire Children a Screen-Free Mountain Adventure

Less than an hour from Redlands, families looking to escape the Inland Empire heat can find cooler temperatures, towering oak trees and a different pace of life at YMCA Camp Edwards in Angelus Oaks, where children have an opportunity to put down their devices, reconnect with nature and spend the day learning, playing and building friendships.

Located at 42842 Jenks Lake Road in Angelus Oaks, Camp Edwards recently welcomed children from the Redlands Day Camp for a day in the San Bernardino Mountains. Campers spent their time participating in activities including archery, kickball, volleyball and camp cooking, with additional programming at the camp ranging from painting and arts and crafts to outdoor recreation.

The visit is part of a broader collaboration connecting YMCA programs serving Redlands, San Bernardino and Highland with the mountain camp. Camp Edwards offers day camp opportunities that can provide working parents with a structured option for their children while giving kids an experience far removed from a typical day at home.

For Lia Pila, executive director of YMCA Camp Edwards, one of the most important parts of the experience is giving young people space to disconnect.

“We live in a very technological age nowadays,” Pila said, noting that children can have a difficult time stepping away from their devices. “Camp has always been a great space for just that, disconnecting and making really close interpersonal connections.”

That opportunity can feel especially valuable amid the quiet and peaceful scenery of the San Bernardino Mountains. Instead of screens and the rush of everyday routines, campers can spend their day outside, learning a new activity, talking face-to-face with their peers and simply enjoying being a kid.

Pila said experiences like these have become increasingly important as technology has taken on a larger role in children’s daily lives, giving them opportunities to build relationships in person with the people around them.

Camp Edwards is also working to welcome more families and community members beyond its youth programming. The camp plans to expand opportunities through family camps, community days and other events, creating more ways for Inland Empire residents and former campers to spend time on the mountain.

For parents looking for a break from the noise and pace of day-to-day life for themselves or their children, Camp Edwards offers something increasingly difficult to find: a peaceful place close to home to slow down, get outside and reconnect.

Families interested in upcoming programs, family camps and events at Camp Edwards can visit YMCAEastValley.org for more information.