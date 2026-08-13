Sen. Sabrina Cervantes of Riverside was elected to lead the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus for the 2027-28 legislative session, joining Assemblymember José Luis Solache to form the first all-Latino leadership team in the organization’s history.

“Thank you to my colleagues for the trust they placed in me to lead this Caucus during a pivotal moment in our history,” Cervantes said. “Today, LGBTQ+ Californians, especially our transgender youth, are facing unprecedented attacks on their rights, dignity and safety. These attacks have real consequences for our community.”

Since 2024, Cervantes has served the 31st Senate District, serving communities across Riverside and San Bernardino counties. She currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which reviews all fiscal bills before the full Senate can consider them. Her budget advocacy has directed $650 million toward regional programs supporting working families, children, veterans and students.

Sen. Sabrina Cervantes spoke at the California LGBTQ Pride at the Capitol press conference June 22. Photo by the Office of Sabrina Cervantes

According to the caucus, her legislative focus includes advancing voter protections, safeguarding privacy rights, improving access to maternal mental health services, reducing barriers to student financial aid, protecting survivors of sexual assault and fostering a more inclusive economy.

“The challenges before us are significant, but so is our resolve,” Cervantes said. “Together with Vice Chair José Luis Solache and my colleagues in the Caucus, I am committed to meeting this moment with bold leadership, thoughtful policy and an unwavering determination to defend the progress we have made while continuing to advance equality for every LGBTQ+ Californian.”

Solache, who has served since 2024 to represent the 62nd Assembly District, will bring a commitment to education, working families, immigrant communities, and LGBTQ+ equality to his new leadership role, according to the caucus. In the past, he served as the lead author of Assembly Bill 908, the LIFT ACT, and was the first openly gay School Board Member and Mayor in Lynwood.

“Thankful, proud, and humbled by the opportunity to serve our California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus and community members,” Solache said. “I am excited to follow in the footsteps of Chair Ward and other Caucus leaders throughout history. Having served in local office in South East Los Angeles, I understand how representation from diverse communities truly matters.”

During his two-year tenure as Caucus Chair, Assemblymember Chris Ward participated in the largest state investment in gender-affirming care. He also helped develop the HIV Free Future Plan, funding for LGBTQ+ community centers across California, renewed funding for LGBTQ+ resource centers at California Community Colleges and transgender service members discharged because of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order 14183, according to the caucus.

He worked on efforts to advance legislation protecting LGBTQ+ Californians, including authoring Assembly Bill 1955, the SAFETY Act, to prevent schools from forcibly outing LGBTQ+ students, as well as Assembly Bill 223 to protect the privacy of minors seeking name and gender marker changes, Assembly Bill 82 to strengthen health privacy protections, protect community members from doxing Assembly Bill 1979 and the support transgender service members Assembly Bill 1775.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to Assemblymember Ward for his steadfast leadership these past two years,” Cervantes said. “This has been pivotal time for our community and there is no doubt that Assemblymember Ward has been a consequential Chair.”

Ward’s term as Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus will end during the Fall 2026 Interim Recess, when the new leadership team transitions into office.