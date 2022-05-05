Manny Sandoval appointed IECN news editor, MJ Duncan reduces role to spend more time with family

Local Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

Beginning on Monday, May 9, Manny B. Sandoval will become the news editor for Inland Empire Community Newspaper, which includes the El Chicano, Colton Courier and Rialto Record publications. Manny has worked as a freelance writer for IECN intermittently over the past decade, submitting his first article when he was just 19 years old; many in the community have come to know the Cal State San Bernardino (2017 bachelor’s in Mass Communications) and Cal Baptist alumnus (2020 bachelor’s in Strategic Communications).

Maryjoy (MJ) Duncan has served as IECN’s managing editor from 2007 to 2012, stepping away when her twin boys were born, and again from 2018 to the present. She will remain with IECN at a reduced capacity as Digital Media and Sales Manager, and writing the occasional article.

“I’ve truly enjoyed working with the community, and having had the opportunity to tell the inspirational and heartwarming stories that abound in these three cities has truly been a privilege and an honor,” MJ expressed. “It was a tough decision to shrink my role here at IECN, but as we know all too well, children have a tendency to grow up much too quickly. I was offered an opportunity to serve at my children’s elementary school on a regular basis and after much deliberation, I’ve decided to accept. The community will be in good hands with Manny!”

MJ can be reached at sales@iecn.com.

In 2019 Manny was named one of Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes’ 30 Under 30 awardees. He currently works as a social media marketing and PR consultant and has conducted work for CBS Radio, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, San Bernardino Valley College and TOC Public Relations. Manny enjoys traveling, water sports, trying different foods from different cultures, and spending time with family and friends.

“I look forward to spotlighting all the positive initiatives and movements brought forth by our local government, small businesses, and members of the community. It’s exciting to expand my work at IECN, the very first news publication that gave me an opportunity to share the stories of those across the region when I was a 19-year-old student at SBVC. As a child, I was inspired to write as an outlet after enduring the loss of a sibling to cancer. Today I’m blessed that writing has become my career – a way for me to give back by spotlighting the very community that has instilled so much in me over the years.”

Manny can be reached at editor@iecn.com and (909) 936-2938.