Newborn twins born at Dignity Health hospital among thousands of babies celebrating Heart Month

Dignity Health Southern California is proud to continue its partnership with the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program to help build awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Thanks to countless volunteers, more than 1,000 newborn babies born at Dignity Health hospitals throughout the month of February are receiving a knitted or crocheted hat, like these precious twin sisters, Selena and Serenity, born on February 5, at Community Hospital of San Bernardino. The healthy pair went home over the weekend and mom and dad say they feel blessed and overwhelmed with joy. Katie Valenzuela, the twin’s mom, shared that twins run on both sides of the family. The girls were born at 36 weeks and weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces, and 5 pounds 5 ounces.