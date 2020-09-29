No Kid Hungry grant awarded to SBCUSD keeps stomachs full, mind focused

Local Advertisement

No Kid Hungry California awarded two $30,000 grants to the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD’s) Nutrition Services Department to expand the Grab and Go Meal program during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.



The grant funded cleaning and sanitizing supplies and personal protective equipment for employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also funded meal containers, plastic utensils, carts, and canopies that made it possible to provide the Grab and Go Meals for all local children.



“Families and educators alike are facing a great deal of uncertainty as kids head back to school this fall, but one thing we know for sure is that kids will continue to rely on school meals as an important source of nutrition,” said No Kid Hungry California’s Daisy Munguia. “No Kid Hungry California is pleased to partner with San Bernardino City Unified School District to make sure all of our students are fueled and ready to learn during these difficult times.”



SBCUSD has been committed to providing nutritious meals to students for years, usually on campus during the school day. The District provided Grab and Go Meal service to all children, not just current students, during the summer as families struggled due to the pandemic and the related economic crisis.





Since March, when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the District’s Nutrition Services Department has served more than 1.2 million meals to children in San Bernardino and Highland.



On September 8, SBCUSD once again began distributing meals to everyone 18 years and younger, including children who are not currently enrolled students. Grab and Go Meals are being expanded to include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack with distribution at 24 school campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.



“A full stomach is essential to positive childhood development,” said SBCUSD Nutrition Services Director Adriane Robles. “Children who receive consistent, good nutrition are more likely to be physically active, mentally aware, and generally healthier than children who regularly miss meals.”



Families may drive, bike, or walk up to distribution sites, but they must wear face coverings when picking up Grab and Go Meals. Several days of meals will be provided at one time. Meals for the weekend will be provided on Fridays.



“We know our families depend on services like this, especially in difficult times,” Robles said. “But it simply wouldn’t be possible to provide a week’s worth of meals safely and efficiently without the assistance of organizations like No Kid Hungry. We are truly grateful for their support.”



If you require reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to access Grab and Go Meals, please contact the SBCUSD Affirmative Action Office at (909) 381-1122 or mike.medina@sbcusd.com.



No Kid Hungry is a campaign by the Share Our Strength organization, which works to end hunger and poverty. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.