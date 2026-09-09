Latino Health Conference Examines Mental Health Stigma and Access Barriers in the Inland Empire

Cultural stigma, language barriers, distrust of providers and disconnected support systems are keeping some Latino families from receiving effective mental health care in the Inland Empire, residents and advocates said at a regional conference.

The 2026 State of Latino Health conference, held Sept. 3 in Riverside, brought together health professionals, community leaders and residents from Riverside and San Bernardino counties to examine how generational beliefs and unequal access affect health and well-being.

Presented by the Latino Health Collaborative, an initiative powered by the nonprofit Reach Out, the conference focused on mental health across generations. Speakers described how an expectation to endure emotional pain privately has discouraged some Latinos from discussing mental health or seeking help. Younger generations, they said, are increasingly challenging that silence.

During the “Latino Perspectives on Public Health in the Inland Empire” panel, Martha Carrasco recalled growing up in a household where emotional struggles were rarely acknowledged.

“We don’t talk about that. What will people say?” Carrasco remembered hearing.

Carrasco then shared that her father died by suicide when she was 17 and that her family largely avoided discussing his death.

“To this day, I can really say that we never really talked about it,” she said. “It was something that I overcame on my own.”

The experience influenced how Carrasco communicates with her children, leading her to speak more openly about emotional well-being and seeking help.

“We need to know that we can seek out help when necessary, and we shouldn’t be ashamed,” Carrasco said.

The panel included Carrasco, Maria Diaz, Victoria Osorio and Juan Zapien, whose perspectives illustrated how attitudes toward mental health have changed across generations.

Zapien said younger Latinos can respect what their parents and grandparents endured while developing a different understanding of emotional well-being.

“Mental health is real and it does matter,” Zapien said.

Trust emerged as another central concern. Osorio, an aspiring physician, said patients are more likely to discuss their health when providers listen carefully and treat them with respect.

“Trust has a lot to do with active listening and also respect for the patient,” Osorio said.

She described assisting Spanish-speaking hospital patients who became more comfortable asking questions after hearing her speak their language. Some approached her for clarification about medical instructions or discharge documents.

Osorio said providers of all backgrounds can build stronger relationships by listening to patients and recognizing the varied experiences, educational backgrounds and family circumstances within Latino communities.

Language access also shaped Carrasco’s early experiences with health care. She recalled translating during her parents’ medical appointments, even when she did not fully understand the medical information herself.

“That shouldn’t be the norm,” Carrasco said, calling for trained interpreters and information in languages patients understand.

A second panel, “A Cross-Sector Look at Latino Health in the Inland Empire,” examined how housing, transportation, education, immigration concerns, public benefits and legal needs can affect a family’s health.

The discussion featured Ramon Ramos, founder and president of The Exception; Tessie Solorzano, executive director of Inland Counties Legal Services; and Sonia Rezkalah, administrator of family engagement for the Riverside County Office of Education.

Panelists said families rarely encounter those challenges separately. One household may simultaneously experience food insecurity, unstable housing, transportation problems and difficulty navigating health or educational systems.

They called for stronger coordination among nonprofits, government agencies, schools and health providers. Families should be able to approach one trusted organization and receive connections to a broader network instead of repeatedly explaining their circumstances to multiple agencies, panelists said.

Ramos described fear as a growing barrier for young people, including concerns about immigration enforcement. He said The Exception relocated a physical fitness program after two participants reported being afraid to return because an immigration enforcement facility was nearby.

“We need to be able to be in a space where they feel safe, where they feel heard, where they feel seen and not where they feel threatened,” Ramos said.

Panelists said social media has exposed young people to a scale of comparison that previous generations did not experience. Heavy reliance on screen-based communication can also leave some youths less comfortable speaking with people face to face, they said.

Solorzano said meaningful health care access requires more than having insurance. Patients must also be able to obtain timely appointments, understand their coverage and exercise their rights.

“If you are experiencing a complex medical condition, you probably are not in the frame of mind to be able to tackle that challenge on your own,” Solorzano said.

Without assistance from relatives, advocates or legal professionals, patients may delay care and allow their conditions to worsen, she said. Community education can help residents understand their coverage and available options when care is delayed or denied.

Rezkalah urged health and community organizations to work with school-based family engagement centers and other institutions that families already trust.

She said services should be offered in families’ preferred languages and provided virtually or in familiar community spaces when appropriate. Schools, houses of worship and other gathering places can help organizations reach residents who may be uncomfortable approaching an unfamiliar institution.

“Families are going to go to places where they feel trust, where they feel connection,” Rezkalah said. “Representation truly matters.”

Across generations and professional fields, speakers returned to a common conclusion: Expanding services alone will not eliminate disparities. Latino families must also feel understood, respected and safe when seeking care. As closing keynote speaker Angelica Plascensia told attendees, “Healing happens at the speed of trust.”