17 Individuals Arrested at Fairmount Park Encampment

Four City of Riverside public agencies coordinated an enforcement operation, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals at a Fairmount Park encampment near downtown Riverside Sept. 2.

The 17 individuals were taken into custody by Riverside Police Department for various violations, including illegal camping, outstanding warrants, probation violations and trespassing, according to authorities.

The organizations involved in the operation include Riverside Public Safety and Engagement Team, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Code Enforcement, Riverside County Department of Animal Services and Parks and Neighborhood Specialists.

During the operation, personnel contacted individuals occupying encampments located near the playground and carousel areas. This investigation is what led officers to take the 17 individuals into custody.

Of the 17 arrests, seven were felony arrests and 10 were misdemeanor arrests. 14 individuals were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, 2 were cited and then transported to a local hospital for medical care and 1 individual was cited and released at the scene. Their identities were not disclosed.

Riverside Code Enforcement personnel canvassed the property and conducted a comprehensive cleanup of the affected areas after the operation. Photo by Riverside Police Department

After the operation, Riverside Code Enforcement cleaned the area by removing abandoned property, trash, rubbish, debris, drug paraphernalia and other encampment-related materials. Public Information Officer Steven Espinosa said this was an effort to restore the area to a cleaner and safer condition.

Espinosa said Riverside Police Department, along with the other agencies involved in the operation, will continue to address illegal encampments through coordinated enforcement, outreach and by reducing hazards or illegally dumped material on city property.