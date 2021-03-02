Open enrollment for RUSD preschool, TK, Kindergarten for 2021-2022 school year

Local Advertisement

Rialto Unified School District has opened enrollment for preschool, TK and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year. This is a great time to begin your child’s educational journey in the RUSD and enjoy the many educational benefits offered to our families.

Each of our RUSD elementary schools delivers exceptional student opportunities based on a curriculum-focused, instructional foundation and a rich culture of academic excellence. RUSD students share in enriching activities, special programs, and helpful services designed to maximize student experiences in our District.

RUSD is a State and nationally recognized school district, encompassing 19 elementary schools, five middle schools, three comprehensive high schools, one alternative and one adult school, serving more than 24,500 deserving students.

If your child was born before December 1, 2018, the RUSD has an educational program for your child.

Local Advertisement

To learn more about the RUSD, or to start the enrollment process, please contact the District Registration Center, located at 260 South Willow Avenue, in Rialto, at 909-873-4300 or visit the District website at www.rialto.k12.ca.us and click the “Enroll” button. You may also contact us at registrationcenter@rialtousd.org. The District Registration Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The Rialto Unified School District serves students encompassing the areas of the City of Rialto, Lytle Creek, parts of Colton, Fontana, and San Bernardino.