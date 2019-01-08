Opening on First 5 Commission

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman recently announced he is accepting applications from Fourth District residents to fill a vacancy in the San Bernardino County Children and Families Commission. This Commission oversees First 5 San Bernardino, which was created in 1998 by the California Children and Families Act (Proposition 10).

The First 5 Commission, as it is commonly called, has the vision to see all children in San Bernardino County are healthy, safe, nurtured, eager to learn, and ready to succeed. “Caring for our children and providing them with a pathway to success is one of the most important functions in a society, and one that I am proud to say that San Bernardino County is actively pursuing,” noted Hagman. “First 5 invests in a large number of strategic priority areas, and the commissioners are instrumental in ensuring the success of the organization. The commissioner I select will have a strong history of service in promoting, supporting and improving the early development of children. I’m personally very grateful to all those who take the time to apply and to serve, and review every application carefully. Any of my appointments are open to all eligible Fourth District residents, and I encourage you to apply today.”

The general qualification to serve as a First 5 commissioner is to be a person active in the caring and development of children up to the age of five years. Specific qualifications and details about the commission are available at: http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/OtherServices-bcc-BoardRoster.aspx. If you are interested in applying for this commission, please fill out the application found at: http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/NewBCCApp.aspx. Please apply before February 1, 2019.