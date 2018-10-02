Over 1,000 Native American dancers, drummers to compete in 23rd Annual San Manuel Pow Wow

Local Advertisement

From Montana to the Dakotas and Alaska to Canada, the best dancers, drummers and artisans from across North America will gather to celebrate their culture and spiritual roots at the 23rd Annual San Manuel Pow Wow. Dancers and drummers will compete for over $250,000 in prizes in a unique showcase of Native American culture.

The weekend celebration begins at Cal State San Bernardino on Friday, Oct. 12 and lasts all weekend.

In addition to competitive dancing, the event will feature contests for tiny tots, juniors and teens, as well as audience participation dancing open to all attendees. Non-competitive exhibitions include tributes to veterans, blessings, intertribal dancing and Bird Singing, which is Native American music indigenous to Southern California and the Colorado River Region.

The weekend-long event is free and open to the public. For more information about the San Manuel Pow Wow or where to find other Pow Wows in Southern California, head to SoCalPowWow.com.

Local Advertisement

All weekend activities will take place on the university’s soccer fields near the Coussoulis Arena. Public parking is free in lots G and H on Northpark Blvd.

Times: Friday, October 12 – 5 p.m. to midnight. Grand Entry at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 13 – 11 a.m. to midnight. Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, October 14 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Entry at 1 p.m.