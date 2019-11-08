Over 1,000 teachers receive over $1 million in free school supplies

Local Advertisement

Over one thousand teachers got extra help for their classrooms at the first I.E.’s Largest Teachers Appreciation Day event held at Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Teachers from all over San Bernardino County chose from over $1 million in new school supplies donated by the Family and Kids Foundation.

The event was open to elementary school teachers from all school districts. CAPSCB and Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy provided warehousing, sorting, and distributing the items, as well as publicizing the event to teachers and lending a hand as attendees browsed through the materials and chose items for their classrooms.

Assemblymember Eloise Gomez-Reyes stopped by to support the event and presented certificates of appreciation, saying, “This event celebrates the joy of teachers who work tremendously hard to provide the best learning experience that will prepare all students to have successful futures.”

Photo CAPSBC: San Bernardino City Unified School District and CAPSBC board member Dr. Margaret Hill peers into a bag full of supplies.

CAPSBC board member Dr. Margaret Hill said, “These items go a long way in helping teachers who reach into their own pockets to purchase materials so they can offer their students the finest classroom experiences. With this wonderful donation from the Family and Kids Foundation, we were able to provide an unlimited amount of school supplies to all teachers that participated.”

Established in 1965, CAPSBC works with low-income communities to address barriers to economic stability. This is accomplished under an array of services and assistance programs including food/nutrition, home energy, and family development. For more information on CAPSBC and its programs, visit their website at www.capsbc.org.