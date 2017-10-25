Palomar from Sinfonia Mexicana selected to join world renowned ensemble

The Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy announces that Harmonia (Strings) Instructor Jonathan Palomar has been selected by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan to join the world famous ensemble in November 2017. Vargas is traditionally recognized as the best Mariachi Orchestra in the World and has been performing since 1897. Some groups would challenge that in today’s entertainment industry but history and tradition seems to sustain that belief.

Jonathan is the son of Rafael Palomar who was Vargas’s top vocalist for 20 years. Rafa as he is known is the lead instructor of Music and Performance for the Sinfonia Mexicana who is housed at the San Bernardino California Theatre and classes are conducted at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts in downtown San Bernardino.

Jonathan Palomar has been an instructor for the Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy for the last 3 years, enriching the Education of local students every Tuesday. He attended music classes at the University of Colorado in 2008-2010, and has been a member of Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano in Los Angeles since 2012. He has performed and recorded with Alejandro Fernandez, Lucero, Luis Miguel and Ana Barbara.

The Sinfonia Mariachi Academy Students recently performed at the Ontario Outdoor Pavilion, St Joseph’s Church in Upland, California, and for the opening of the Latino Art Association Artist display at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands, California.

On Saturday November 4th the Academy Students will perform at Mt. View Cemetery’s yearly celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and will follow a 4 Pm Mass Celebrated by Rev. Ed Gomez of the San Bernardino Diocese at the Highland Avenue Celebration.

The Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy is partially funded by a City of San Bernardino Fine Arts Grant and the principal sponsor is San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos and Family.

Maria Saenz is President of Sinfonia Mexicana and Co-Director of the Academy.

