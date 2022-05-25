Rialto Unified School District student garners academic success despite disability

The City Council recognized Jacqueline Martinez, a senior at Rialto High School for her outstanding academic achievements and ability to succeed and thrive in school despite being blind.

“In recognition of your outstanding achievements and the positive example you have displayed through your dedication and excellence in education, the city of Rialto congratulates you for your perseverance and tenaciousness toward reaching your goals,” said Councilman Andy Carrizales.

“You are a role model whose inevitable footsteps are some to follow for all future generations,” continued Carrizales.

Over her four years in high school, Martinez took honor and AP courses and maintained a 3.0 grade point average or higher.

“She has worked hard, even harder than her sited peers to maintain a 3.0 grade point average,” said Carrizales

“During the past four years, she has encountered many hardships due to her visual disability, but has never allowed that to hold her back,” he added.

Martinez’s success in high school has led to her being accepted to California State University, Los Angeles and California State University, San Bernardino. Martinez and her family did acknowledge that she has yet to decide between the two schools.

In addition to her academic success, Martinez has lived a normal social life because of her parents. Martinez’s parents would be sure to get her involved in the community and clubs that include others who are also blind in order to ensure their daughter lived as normal a life as possible.

Part of her favorite activities when she isn’t focusing on her academics are going on adventures and reading.

After being recognized for her academic success, Martinez was given the floor to speak and she gave a simple “thank you”, which was received with applause as she walked back to her seat.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Mayor of Rialto, Deborah Robertson said, “I’m looking forward to your success.”