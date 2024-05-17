East Valley Water District Commemorates New Source of Water at the Sterling Natural Resource Center

East Valley Water District (EVWD, District) celebrates a fully operational water reclamation facility, the Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC), located in San Bernardino, California. The new state-of-the-art facility provides a new source of water for over 650,000 region residents in Highland and portions of the City and County of San Bernadino. A ceremony was held on Friday, May 3, 2024, to commemorate facility startup and its capability of producing up to 8 million gallons per day of recycled water to recharge the local Bunker Hill Groundwater Basin.

“Today, we commemorate a monumental milestone toward a sustainable future for our community and region,” said Michael Moore, EVWD General Manager/CEO. “East Valley Water District and design-build partner Balfour Beatty constructed the SNRC with the vision of becoming the first treatment plant in California to combine the most advanced technology in the industry to recycle water and maximize resources by producing renewable energy.” Water recycled at the SNRC undergoes a multi-step rigorous treatment process using advanced membrane bioreactors (MBR) and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology before being recharged into the local groundwater basin, where it will go through the natural water cycle before reuse.

In addition to improving water resiliency, the SNRC provides benefits to the low-income community surrounding the treatment plant with a new Administrative Center. The SNRC’s Administrative Center provides outdoor green spaces, picnic areas, special events banquet hall, and customer service center.

Balfour Beatty served as the project’s design-build contractor and partnered with Arcadis, lead designer and engineer-of-record, Ruhnau Clark Architects, architect-of-record, and Anaergia, project co-digestion lead, to deliver SNRC’s Wastewater Treatment Facility and Administration Center, which opened to the public in 2022.

“Our commitment to operational excellence throughout the entire design-build process showcases the extensive expertise and value our team and partners bring to wastewater projects in our communities,” said Tom Murray, Balfour Beatty Area Operations Manager. “I commend our workforce and all those involved in providing an innovative solution for the thousands of residents who will benefit from EWVD’s water treatment processes and services.”

The SNRC’s design also includes co-digestion technology to transform imported organic waste into 3 megawatts of renewable electricity. Energy generated will help power the facility, reflecting the District’s commitment to stewardship and maximizing resources.

“Recycling water for indirect potable reuse is not just a necessity; it’s a lifeline for our community’s future,” said James Morales Jr., EVWD Chairman of the Board. The construction of the Sterling Natural Resource Center will help replenish the Bunker Hill Basin, which is at historic lows, and ensures a sustainable supply to meet our community’s water needs.

Situated on a 20-acre parcel of land, the SNRC’s wastewater treatment facility is located on the eastern property and the Administrative Center is located on the western parcel. For more information about the SNRC and its community benefits please visit eastvalley.org/snrc.