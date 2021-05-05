RUSD earns eight of 18 Green Ribbon Awards from California Department of Education

Local Advertisement

On April 22, 2021, State Superintendent of Public Instruction (SPI) Tony Thurmond announced that 21 schools, overall, earned the 2021 California Green Ribbon Schools awards. Of the 18 public schools earning Green Ribbon recognitions, Rialto Unified School District dominated the list with eight RUSD schools honored at the gold, silver, or bronze level.

Morris Elementary School, Jehue and Rialto Middle Schools, and Milor High School earned the State’s Gold Level honors. Kelley, Kordyak, and Trapp Elementary Schools earned the State’s Silver Level honors, and Eisenhower High School earned the State’s Bronze Level honors.

Going green is a team effort in the Rialto Unified School District with several departments working together with schools to help the District garner an outstanding eight California Green Ribbon Schools awards. Support comes from teachers, administrators, and the Education and Business Services departments to deliver rich environmental education to benefit students. Here, Juanita Chan (left), STEM and College and Careers Pathway Coordinator, and Fausat Rahman-Davies, Agent of Nutrition Services, pick oranges in one of the gardens in the RUSD. Those oranges were eventually delivered to students in the District’s meal service program.

“Congratulations to this year’s Green Ribbon Schools, all of whom rose to the challenge of continuing their work in school-wide sustainability, despite strenuous conditions caused by a global pandemic,” SPI Thurmond stated. “Environmental literacy helps not just the local school, but is the ultimate example of place-based education—immersing students in service projects that benefit the whole community. California’s Green Ribbon Schools program empowers students to hone the skills they’ll use to lead and inspire their local communities to act on behalf of the environment.”

The District’s STEM CARES (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Cultivating Active Responsible Environmental Stewards) uses locally relevant environmental issues to inspire students to think globally. Dr. Ed D’Souza, RUSD Lead Academic Agent, Math, Science, College and Career Pathways stated, “STEM CARES emphasizes the agency of every student to affect positive change. In this moment, it is more important than ever for TK-12 institutions to use their influence to model kindness and empathy with students and families. This award highlights our schools’ efforts to nurture the mind, body, and spirit of every member of the community.”

On April 12, 2019, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila invited SPI Thurmond to visit Morris Elementary School and Rialto and Milor High Schools, which were all Green School honorees. The District was also selected as the California Green Achiever Winner, later winning the National Green Achiever Award. After the visit, the State school chief commended the District for “showcasing the amazing efforts taking place at all three schools that promote environmental literacy: environmental impact, wellness, and sustainability.”

Superintendent Dr. Avila stated, “RUSD has long prioritized teaching students to be responsible citizens of a global society. Our District is one of the first districts in California to develop and earn University of California approval for courses based on environmental sciences that promote students making ‘green’ college and career choices. On behalf of the Board of Education, we proudly congratulate all of our eight schools’ teachers and administrators, along with the support from Education and Business Services staff who assist with relevant environmental education which benefits our students’ lives. This is an extraordinary honor. When we resume in-person school board meetings, the Board of Education hopes to recognize all our Green Schools honorees.”