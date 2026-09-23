ICLS Advocates for Justice Gala to Extend Legal Aid Across the Inland Empire

Inland Counties Legal Services will use its Oct. 1 Advocates for Justice Gala to honor pro bono attorneys and raise flexible funding for free civil legal assistance across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The annual fundraiser comes as ICLS works to reach more residents in outlying communities, where distance can make affordable legal representation even harder to obtain.

“We cover all of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, which is a huge swath of land geographically,” said Tori Praul, ICLS deputy director of community engagement. “We’ve really been trying to get out into those communities.”

This year’s program is centered on uplifting communities and placing legal-aid justice “in every corner.” Praul said the theme is intended to show gala attendees the breadth of ICLS’ service area and where its pro bono volunteers are making an impact.

Some participating attorneys are based in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, she said, yet contribute their time to help Inland Empire residents hundreds of miles away.

ICLS traces its history to the 1958 establishment of the Legal Aid Society of Riverside. Today, the nonprofit provides free civil legal services to qualifying people with low incomes, seniors and people with disabilities. Its work includes housing, public benefits, immigration, domestic violence, LGBTQIA+ services and legal support for small businesses.

Praul said legal aid is often overlooked as a basic need, although unresolved legal problems can threaten a household’s safety, housing and financial stability.

“In order to have safety and stability — and the ability to prosper — you need to have a lot of those needs met,” she said. “Through legal aid, we help keep people safe from violence through our domestic violence program. We help people avoid food insecurity through our public benefits program.”

ICLS’ public benefits team helps residents apply for CalFresh and challenge benefit denials. The organization also conducts outreach to help unhoused residents obtain public benefits.

For families already living near the financial edge, Praul said, housing instability can begin with an ordinary emergency.

“You have a flat tire, and that can just throw your whole life for a loop,” she said. Replacing the tire can consume rent money while missed work reduces the income available to recover. “It’s this cycle.”

The gala will also recognize attorneys and community partners that expand ICLS’ capacity. Latham & Watkins LLP will receive the 2026 Pro Bono Team of the Year award. The firm was one of ICLS’ earliest major pro bono partners after the organization launched its volunteer program seven years ago, Praul said. The program now draws more than 300 volunteers annually.

Latham attorneys have supported ICLS projects serving LGBTQIA+ residents, including assistance with advance health care directives and name and gender-marker changes. They have also worked with people living with HIV and helped local entrepreneurs navigate entity selection, trademarks and online commerce through ICLS’ small-business program.

Microenterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California, a nonprofit supporting local small businesses, will be honored as a community partner. Four awards will be presented during the program, which will feature retired Judge John Pacheco as keynote speaker.

A guest visits the hosted bar during the cocktail reception at ICLS’ 2025 Advocates for Justice Gala, where attendees gathered ahead of an awards program honoring pro bono service.



Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception featuring a hosted bar, music and a photo booth. A silent auction of about 26 items includes a Bali travel package and a Blackstone grill. Additional fundraising activities will offer participants a chance to win four Los Angeles Lakers tickets with parking. People unable to attend may register online to bid in the silent auction.

Proceeds will support ICLS’ general fund, giving the organization discretion to address needs that restricted grants may not cover. Praul said the money can be used to pay a filing fee for someone unable to afford it or assist a person who technically exceeds income limits because they live with relatives who do not contribute to their expenses.

“It fills the gaps that our typical funding may not cover,” Praul said.

Tickets, remote auction registration, donation information and applications for legal assistance are available at inlandlegal.org.

Editor’s note: Inland Empire Community News is a media sponsor of the 2026 ICLS Advocates for Justice Gala.