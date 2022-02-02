RUSD’s Kindness Connection opens as valuable resource, shopping experience for students

Local Advertisement

From a vision of treating students with the dignity they deserve, the Rialto Unified School District’s Kindness Connection has emerged as one part valuable resource, one part shopping experience for students.

The RUSD recently held the grand opening ceremony for the Kindness Connection: Clothing and More. The boutique-style clothing store is located at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education in the RUSD. One step inside immediately reveals a beautiful space, newly renovated, complete with mirrors, dressing areas, comfortable seating, accessorized with racks full of clothes, shoes, and personal care items. All items are brand new and provided at no cost to students.

The Rialto Unified School District’s Kindness Connection is officially open after the cutting of the ribbon at the recent grand opening ceremony. Pictured from left to right, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, Adam Waggoner, Agent of Child Welfare and Attendance, Angela Brantley, Lead Student Services Agent, Stephanie E. Lewis, Board Vice President, Julian Hunter, Student Board Member, Edgar Montes, Board of Education President, Dr. Darren McDuffie, Lead Strategic Agent, and Dr. Patricia Chavez, Lead Innovation Agent, Education Services, join in to cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony.

The project was born under the leadership of RUSD’s Student Services, with the mission of RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila and fully supported by the RUSD Board of Education.

“We know our families deserve the best so we wanted to provide the best,” said Adam Waggoner, Agent of Child Welfare and Attendance, who helped spearhead the project. “We wanted to change the environment. We wanted this place to look like a boutique. We also want students to feel confident. I’m super excited to be a part of this but even more so excited for our families in the future to take advantage of the Kindness Connection and the service it provides.”

“This is an example of the great things we can do if we have a clear vision, and we have that vision from our Board of Education and Superintendent that kindness matters and treating each other with love and respect matters,” said Dr. Patricia Chavez, Lead Innovation Agent, Education Services. “Ultimately, everything that we do is for our students. That’s why we are here.”

Dr. Avila spoke alongside Board of Education President Edgar Montes and Vice President Stephanie E. Lewis about the impact this resource can have during the opening ceremony.

“Growing up in this region, I have seen a lot of success stories and financial growth,” Montes said. “However, we should never ignore those who may run into financial misfortune, oftentimes beyond their control, especially during these challenging times. We know this clothing is going to help many of our students feel a little more proud.”

The initiative began as RUSD’s Clothing Tree in 2011. At that time, Angela Brantley, RUSD Lead Student Services Agent, teamed with Gordon Leary, RUSD Chief of Safety, to create the Clothing Tree. They gathered new and gently used clothing donations for students at that time.

“The Clothing Tree was something that we knew we wanted to support our kids with. It was what we could do for our families at that time,” Brantley stated. “I’m so honored that with Dr. Avila’s vision and the increased resources that we are able to take it up to this next level, and our families are able to come in and have an amazing experience.”

This program serves students in need as determined by staff at the District’s Child Welfare and Attendance office. It is available for students to visit by appointment. For more information on utilizing the program or to make donations, the public is encouraged to contact RUSD McKinney/Vento Liaisons, Krystal Rojas, and Brenda Salas at 909-873-4336. More information is also available on the Kindness Connection website at https://kec.rialto.k12.ca.us/KindnessConnection

“The Rialto Unified School District has made the vision of Kindness Connection very important,” Lewis said. “That vision helps break down another barrier and provide a valuable resource to our students.”