San Bernardino Valley College Celebrates 97th Graduating Class at San Manuel Stadium

San Bernardino Valley College Celebrates 97th Graduating Class at San Manuel Stadium1 min read
On Tuesday, May 21, the 4,200-seat San Manuel Stadium was packed to capacity as San Bernardino Valley College’s Class of 2024 crossed the stage to receive 1,577 degrees and 1,454 certificates, one of the highest counts in the college’s almost century-long history. The most popular majors among the 1,679 graduates were liberal arts, business administration, library science, psychology, biology, nursing, social sciences, child development, accounting, administration of justice, police science, psychiatric technology, human services, pharmacy technology, computer information technology, automotive technology, and diesel technology.
Led by SBVC Interim President Dr. Linda Fontanilla, the ceremony featured a keynote address from Dr. Cherina Betters, Chief of Equity & Access at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Betters emphasized the importance of character on the path to greatness and urged graduates to remain resilient in the face of adversity. “Even when it gets dark, continue to be consistent to reach your greatness,” she advised.
Class of 2024 graduate Mariana Lapizco delivered the student speech during the ceremony. She shared her personal journey of overcoming challenges, including language barriers, the loss of her father, and navigating life as an undocumented student. Despite these hurdles, Lapizco found passion in creative arts and film, achieving success in editing, translating scripts, and producing films.
