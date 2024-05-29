San Bernardino Fires City Manager Charles Montoya After Eight Months Amid Controversies and Funds Mismanagement Allegations

In a decisive move, the City of San Bernardino has terminated City Manager Charles Montoya after just eight months on the job, appointing Deputy City Manager Rochelle Clayton as the acting city manager. The city council announced the decision on May 22, following a closed session vote that resulted in a 5-3 decision to end Montoya’s $325,000 per year employment.

Montoya’s tenure was marked by controversy and dissatisfaction within the community. On May 15, Finance Director Barbara Whitehorn was abruptly fired by Montoya. That evening, Whitehorn spoke before the City Council as a whistleblower, highlighting severe financial mismanagement concerning the City Hall renovation. She revealed that the renovation costs had ballooned from an estimated $80 million to about $120 million. Whitehorn stressed that the city lacked the funds to cover the increased debt service, which would require $10 million annually for the next 30 years.

Whitehorn’s termination and subsequent public comments underscored the community’s growing discontent with Montoya. Dr. Treasure Ortiz, a San Bernardino resident and vocal critic, commended the council for addressing the issue. “I want to thank you Council for calling this meeting. This is important given what happened last Wednesday. And while the words of Barbara Whitehorn were extremely important and a dagger as to what has been going on, it really was the straw that has broken the camel’s back. What we’ve seen over the last seven months, the community has not been happy with. Charles Montoya has lied to this community and he has lied to you.”

Ortiz highlighted numerous allegations against Montoya, including withholding public documents, creating a hostile work environment, and diverting council priorities. “He has bullied and created a hostile work environment. Charles Montoya cannot remain as city manager any longer. I ask that you guys please fire him for cause. You have every reason not to let him walk away with hundreds of dollars of unearned San Bernardino taxpayer money. We know he’s going to sue, he was fired for cause in Avondale and he still sued. Don’t let that be the reason, fight for us, because you guys deserve better. Whether or not we as a community ever agree with you, what you don’t do is come into San Bernardino, from outside of our city and act like you can overthrow us, like we don’t matter.”

Resident Ricky Van Johnson criticized the council’s initial decision to hire Montoya, pointing out several red flags from his previous roles. “Last year in October, the people requested that you do the right thing for the people you represent and not hire this individual for city manager. Why? Because he has too many red flags. He was a runner. Red flag. He was previously fired as a city manager. Red flag. He was being chased by lawsuits. Red flag.”

Montoya’s professional history includes multiple terminations and controversies:

Florence, Ariz. (2013-2015): Ousted by the town council amid accusations of conspiring to cover up corruption.

Watsonville, Calif. (2015-2018): Praised for business growth but criticized for chronic absenteeism.

Avondale, Ariz. (2018-2021): Terminated in December 2021 via a 7-0 vote; faced accusations of not residing in Avondale, failing to repay inflated vehicle expense reimbursements, and improper tuition reimbursement documentation. Montoya subsequently filed a $6.875 million lawsuit against Avondale, alleging contract violations and defamation.

The council’s decision to terminate Montoya followed City Attorney Sonia Carvalho’s confirmation of the vote. “By unanimous vote of the city council, the council has voted to terminate Charles Montoya’s employment contract. This vote was taken by a 5-3 vote – with Councilmembers Sanchez, Ibirra, and Alexander voting no.” The announcement was met with applause from attendees.

As the city moves forward, the appointment of Rochelle Clayton as acting city manager signals a period of transition and potential stability. The council and community members are hopeful that this change will lead to more transparent and effective governance in San Bernardino.