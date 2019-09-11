San Bernardino’s Neighborhood Leadership Academy to begin in October

Local Advertisement

The Neighborhood Association Council of San Bernardino is partnering with the City of San Bernardino to provide a Neighborhood Leadership Academy for city residents who want to make a difference in their communities.

The Leadership Academy is a free six weeks course focusing on grass-roots practical guides to community organizing and finding simple solutions to address neighborhood/community concerns. Participants must be residents of San Bernardino, be 18 years of age or above, and have a desire to work as a team to complete a community project in one of the city’s diverse neighborhoods. Instruction is provided by individuals with expertise in community engagement and organizing, healthy communities, media, and grant writing. Attendees will also participate in a Neighborhood Discovery Tour to learn about the neighborhoods where they will work with residents to complete a community project.

“Many city residents want to give back to their community, but often don’t know how to get started”, stated Amelia Lopez, President of the Neighborhood Association Council. “The Leadership Academy gives them the opportunity to increase their knowledge and skills and to work side by side with their neighbors to apply what they have learned to complete a community project”.

To apply for the Neighborhood Leadership Academy:

Web: sbcity.org/neighborhood services; Office:290 N. D St., San Bernardino; Email: Romo_Ta@sbcity.org; Call: (909) 384-7272

For more information about the Neighborhood Leadership Academy contact Amelia Lopez at 909-266-6377.