San Bernardino Community College District announces new Board President, Dr. Anne L. Viricel, Executive Board Appointments

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Community College District has announced the appointments of Dr. Anne L. Viricel as president of the board of trustees, Dr. Stephanie Houston as vice president, and Gloria Macias Harrison as clerk.

President Viricel has served on SBCCD’s Board of Trustees since 2015 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy and then elected as a trustee in 2016. Together with the board, chancellor, and executive leadership, she sets the vision for the district and ensures that quality, affordable education and career training programs are accessible to district’s 27,000 students through Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College.

“It is my belief that education is the greatest economic driver a community has and I cannot imagine what could be more inspiring than being part of an organization that uplifts our community by providing affordable education to its residents,” said President Viricel. “As board president, I have the honor of being part of the policymaking process that directly and positively affects the future of our community.”

President Viricel has served as executive director of the San Bernardino Symphony since 2013 and has been a professor at the University of Redlands School of Business since 2003. She has been awarded the University’s Excellence in Teaching Award twice, in 2013 and in 2018. Additionally, she is treasurer of the San Bernardino County Natural History Museum Association, the San Bernardino Valley Concert Association, and the Arts Connection. President Viricel is the recipient of multiple awards including Assembly District 40 City of Highland Woman of the Year, League of Women Voters Citizen of Achievement Award, the Black Culture Foundation’s Black Rose Award, and she was named a Woman of Distinction by Senator Mike Morrell for both the cities of Highland and San Bernardino.

Local Advertisement

Elected to the SBCCD Board of Trustees in 2018, Vice President Dr. Stephanie Houston has been a professional K-12 educator for 25 years, and currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. In addition to a professional teaching credential and administrative services credential, Vice President Houston earned a liberal studies/bilingual-cross cultural bachelor’s degree from California State University San Bernardino, a master’s degree in educational administration at the University of Redlands, and earned a doctor of education degree in transformational leadership from Brandman University.

“I started at Crafton Hills College as a 27-year-old mother of four young children, attending college for the first time,” said Vice President Houston. “I was fortunate to have many amazing mentors in my life then and throughout my career. Being selected as a member of the executive board is an honor—I hope to inspire others on our campuses and in our community to lead and serve.”

Elected to the SBCCD Board of Trustees in 2012, Clerk Gloria Macias Harrison has balanced two careers plus family and community activism since the early sixties. She is one of the founders of El Chicano (1969), which today publishes weekly along with three other community weeklies. Clerk Macias Harrison served as president of Crafton Hills College for 12 years and as vice president of instruction for six. She taught for 20 years at San Bernardino Valley College and was dean of humanities for three.

“Many times throughout my life, I was fortunate to have doors opened for me and opportunities provided to me. The San Bernardino Community College District is instrumental in opening doors to those in our community, allowing them to achieve their greatest potential,” said Macias Harrison.

The board of trustees is preparing to launch a nationwide search for its next leader following the retirement of Chancellor Bruce R. Baron on December 31, 2019.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Jose F. Torres has been appointed interim chancellor. Torres joined SBCCD in 2013 and oversees the district’s $200 million operating budget, including financial planning, business services, internal auditing, facilities, and human resources to facilitate the success of 27,000 students and 1,200 faculty and staff members.

Led by the SBCCD Board of Trustees and Interim Chancellor Torres, the district is committed to a comprehensive and inclusive search process. A committee of district leadership, faculty, staff, and students of diverse backgrounds will provide input on the candidates, and public forums will be held for the community to meet the candidates.