SBVC ranked one of best online community colleges in California

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Valley College is once again ranked among the best community colleges in California. SR Education Group, an educational research publisher, just released its inaugural ranking of the Best Online Community Colleges by state, and SBVC ranked #12 in California. SR Education Group considered retention and graduation rates, percentage of online enrollment data, and the number of online associate degrees offered.

“Community colleges offer some of the most affordable degrees in the country,” SR Education Group CEO Sung Rhee said in a statement. “With a growing number of these degrees becoming available online, we wanted to let prospective students know about these great, accessible options near them. By providing these resources, we hope to help more people reach their educational and professional goals.”

The ranking acknowledges SBVC’s offerings of associate degrees in various fields, including Administration of Justice, Anthropology, Liberal Arts, Philosophy, Sociology, and more. Students can also pursue a variety of online certificates, where all remote students have the opportunity to still participate in free tutoring sessions through the campus writing centers.

For more information about San Bernardino Valley College, visit valleycollege.edu.