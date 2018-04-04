School Board honored outstanding students

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education honored 12 students with an Outstanding Student Award at the February 20, 2018, Board meeting. The San Bernardino Symphony also recognized students by providing them and their families with free symphony tickets.

Outstanding Student Award winners are recognized for achievement in academics, athletics, fine arts, or citizenship or for showing significant improvement in these areas. Students are encouraged to have hope for the future by thinking about their long-term educational and career goals.

Cajon High School Outstanding Students

Twelfth-grader Dominic Ash exhibits an exceptional work ethic and truly cares about the campus. He picks up trash, cleans the cafeteria, and even weeds the planters. Dominic wants to be his own boss after he graduates, so he is planning to start his own lawn care business.

Eleventh-grader Tatiana Hill is keeping it real: really kind, really funny, really feisty, and really committed to making Cajon a better place. Tatiana plans to attend USC and study forensic psychology, but her recent trip to Spain has also sparked an interest in humanitarian work.

Twelfth-grader Preston Montgomery has all the qualities of a great leader, including a commitment to go above and beyond. He is courteous, dependable, and compassionate. Preston wants to play football for RCC before becoming a firefighter.

Richardson PREP HI Middle School Outstanding Student

Seventh-grader Marelle Farrouh is hardworking, trustworthy, and sets high expectations for herself. She has a 4.0 G.P.A., is the 7th-grade A.S.B. representative, and is a starter on the Girls’ City Championship Volleyball team. Marelle wants to attend UCLA and become a surgeon.

Eighth-grader Jordan Kam is a natural leader. He is the A.S.B. vice president, the softball and cross-country manager, and the ace server for the championship volleyball team, all while maintaining a 3.86 G.P.A. Jordan wants to study law or medicine.

Sixth-grader Emmanuel Moreno Cruz is a wonderful young man who is respectful of everyone on campus and is eager to learn. He isn’t afraid to ask questions and strives to always do his best. Emmanuel wants to specialize in medical chemistry so he can help others by curing diseases.

Palm Avenue Elementary School Outstanding Students

Second-grader Sophia Garcia excels in citizenship, academics, and athletics. She is a model of good behavior, has top scores in language arts and math, and is a top runner. Sophia is still deciding on a career path, but she knows she wants to play soccer.

Third-grader Quincy Gipson is an amazing role model and class leader. She reads at an 11th-grade level and does math at a 6th-grade level. She loves helping others and dreams of becoming an author of fiction for adults and children.

Fifth-grader Natalie Marriott is gaining self-confidence every day, is making new friends, and has worked hard to improve her language arts skills. Her efforts are paying off, and she has every reason to smile about it. Natalie wants to become a geologist when she grows up.

Vermont Elementary School Outstanding Students

First-grader Adam Cabrera is a good citizen and does well academically. He is kind to his fellow students and helps others whenever he can. He works hard in class and excels in almost every subject. Adam wants to become a police officer to stop people who do bad things and keep people safe.

Fifth-grader Alexa Orozco’s tenacity and attention to detail have helped her excel in all subjects and earn a spot in advanced band. Alexa is willing to help her peers overcome challenges, so it’s no surprise she wants to become a lawyer to help others navigate the law.

Third-grader Cristian Sifuentes is an avid reader and writer. He is working above a 5th-grade level in reading and math. Cristian wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps and attend Cal State San Bernardino. His ultimate goal is to be a video game developer.