Sista’s Making a Difference honored with Sheroes Award ahead of its 2nd Annual Community Easter event

On International Women’s Day, March 8, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.’s office recognized Sista’s Making a Difference with the Sheroes 2022 Award.

The award was accepted on behalf of the organization’s co-founders, Ronnie Miller and Kecia Miller, sisters.

The duo and their Mother, Kecia Worline, who serves as vice president, have been connecting youth in San Bernardino and beyond with resources, programming and social services for many years after having experienced economic struggles themselves in the early 2000s.

“Since the end of last year, our organization has received five different awards. We’ve received one from the City of San Bernardino, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Knock Knock Angels, and our Sheroes 2022 Award presented to us by Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.’s office for our positive impact on the community,” said Ronnie Miller.

She quickly assured me that although the awards and recognition are motivating, her purpose, first and foremost, is to serve others.

“It been such a blessing to receive these awards, and it truly brings us back to our ‘why.’ But, it’s not about the recognition; it’s about serving the people in our communities. So, we share every award with them,” continued Ronnie Miller.

Since receiving those awards, the organization has hit the ground running, planning its 2nd Annual Community Easter, scheduled for April 10th, 11 am to 2 pm, at the Music Changing Lives Urban Garden in San Bernardino.

“We’re looking forward to it; it’ll be our first in-person Easter event. We’re recommending attendees register online, but it’s not required. There will be a ton of free food music, and we’ll be giving out over 500 Easter baskets,” Ronnie Miller said.

The event will also host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 pm, craft activities, a petting zoo, and of course…treats.

“On top of that, we will have many agencies present, including the record clearance department from San Bernardino County Public Defenders office, IEHP administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Option House will have domestic violence resources available and more,” concluded Ronnie Miller.

Sista’s Making a Difference is looking for over 20 volunteers and is still in need of monetary donations, Easter baskets, grass, plastic eggs, small teddy bears, bubbles, coloring books, crayons, and small toys.

To volunteer or donate, email ieeasterdrive@gmail.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/sistasmd2020/.