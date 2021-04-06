The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers renews old classic

Local Advertisement

On March 26th, Disney+ released a reboot of the famous movie trilogy, The Mighty Ducks. The movie so popular it even got an NHL team named after it, the Anaheim Ducks!

The Game Changers series centers around a mother, Alex, played by Lauren Graham, and her son, Evan. When Evan gets cut from the Mighty Ducks team, Alex forms a new team with Evan in order to allow Evan to play hockey for “fun.” Evan goes around with his friend, Nick, and finds 6 players to join the new team.

The team finds a hockey rink owned by, who else but former Mighty Ducks legendary coach, Gordon Bombay (played by Emilio Estevez, reprising his role from the films). We find Bombay now extremely against hockey despite what had happened in the previous 3 movies. We know the reason for his attitude change yet!

As of episode 2, it is not looking good for the team. They were blown out in the first game, but seem motivated to turn it around.

Local Advertisement

Overall, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is a great show for the whole family, whether you enjoy hockey or not. If you have not seen the first three movies, I highly advise you do as they are all-time classics. Rumor has it many other cast members from the movie franchise will make an appearance on the show! However, you don’t need to have seen the films to follow this show’s story.

At the time of writing this article, only 2 episodes have been released, with 1 being released every Friday, so make sure to check it out.