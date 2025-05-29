Eisenhower Valedictorian Ivan Manzo Ends Term as Rialto USD Student Board Member, Receives $3,000 Scholarship

With poise and purpose, Eisenhower High School senior Ivan Manzo closed out his term as the 2024–2025 Student Member for the Rialto Unified School District, leaving behind a legacy of student-centered leadership and heartfelt advocacy.

Manzo participated in his final meeting as the District’s student representative during the May 21 RUSD Board of Education meeting. In a reflective address, he emphasized that the role was never about personal recognition.

“One of the main beliefs I’ve had about this role is that it isn’t about me,” Manzo said. “It’s about the students and the teachers, and even the parents, since you are the ones who are there for the students.”

As part of his farewell, the Board of Education honored Ivan with a $3,000 scholarship, a ceremonial gavel, and stole to wear during graduation as they celebrated his tenure as a student leader. Board President Dr. Stephanie E. Lewis praised his strong presence throughout the past year, commending his thoughtful contributions.

“You have been an amazing Student Member,” Dr. Lewis said. “You have brought the student voice to us, and we appreciate everything you have done.”

A proud product of the Rialto Unified School District, Ivan attended Curtis Elementary and Rialto Middle School before reaching Eisenhower High. He will graduate on Sunday, June 1, as Eisenhower High valedictorian of the Class of 2025 with a 4.7 GPA. In the fall, he will attend UCLA to pursue a career in law.

Beyond academics, Ivan is a violinist and the Orchestra Section Leader at Eisenhower. Earlier this year, he earned the California Seal of Biliteracy and spoke at the District’s Seal of Biliteracy Ceremony.

During his remarks, Ivan spoke eloquently about the importance of education, community, and student empowerment. He shared that he nearly didn’t apply for the Student Member position — until a friend encouraged him to take the leap.

“Just with that story alone, I believe it shows just how important students and friends are,” he said. “We support one another, and we want what’s best for one another. If a friend gave me the courage to attempt something I never thought I would attempt, I wanted to do the same in my position as Student Member. The love we have for one another is what will push us forward. We build each other up, and let’s make sure we continue building each other up.”

Though Ivan wasn’t able to stay for the entire meeting, he left early to perform in Eisenhower’s Spring Concert, his impact was unmistakable. In his final message, he thanked Rialto USD students for trusting him with their voice and pledged to carry the lessons of the year into the future.

“I will use everything I have learned in this role to push myself forward, and I know the next Student Member will also do an amazing job,” Manzo said. “Thank you, students, for allowing me to be your student representative, and I hope I made you all proud.”