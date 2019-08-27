Thursday, August 29, 2019

Local Advertisement

Literacy Campaign:

Now to August 29 – the San Bernardino County Library presents its Library Under the Sea events. These kid and family friendly events feature visits from Ariel, Prince Eric and Ursula, plus crafts, face painting, ballon artists and more. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out earns an opportunity drawing ticket to win prizes. Under the Sea events are scheduled at the following locations:

August 29 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Sam J. Racadio Library, 7863 Central Ave., Highland

For information visit sbclib.org.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Saturdays, August – Block Print-Making class from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. Cost is $10 a session which includes materials and use of tools. For information call (909) 888-6400.

September 9 to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council of San Bernardino County presents Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Art Connection is seeking through word, image, sound and object what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. Submission deadline online is August 26 and in person, September 7. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Now to September 21 – a Youth Choir at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11 Street, San Bernardino, will begin rehearsals for children 8 – 12 at 10:00 a.m. Children are welcomed to express themselves through music. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Wednesdays, August – the Dr. Albert Karnig Infant-Toddler Success presents KITS Club from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the San Gorgonio High School Family Engagement Center 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino in portable classroom H-1 (take West-side entrance into the main parking on Pacific Street). These free classes and sessions are designed to recharge your life. Participants may attend on any Wednesday since each week will bring something new. There is free childcare, a light meal and children’s books to take home. These sessions are open to families with children ages 0-5 living in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. To register and to guarantee childcare visit www.InfantToddlerSuccess.org.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 20, 21, & 22 – the City of Riverside presents Carnaval Musical at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd. In celebration of Hispanic culture. This free event includes live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a Ballet Folklorico Competition, community performances, a Michelada competition, beer & wine garden. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Saturdays – We are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Thursday, August 29 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Mexican Film Night: Longitud de Guerra from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. The featured movie is from the Film Institute and facilitated by the Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino. The showing is free. Mixer/reception is at 6:00 p.m., movie showing at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 – the Redlands A. K. Smiley Library presents Back to School! Craft Day from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the library, 125 W. Vine Street. This free kid and family friendly event allows participants to make interesting projects, gifts & cards using colorful paper, a large selection of rubber stamps, ink and more. To sign up call (909) 798-7674.

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day – Federal Holiday

(all government offices, agencies, and public schools are closed)

Sunday, September 8 – the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California presents Men of Motown from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This fundraising event goal is raise funds to build out the Institute’s facilities and to endow operations so it can protect civil rights for all and memorialize the region’s civil rights history. For tickets visit https://crimenofmotown.eventbrite.com.

Thursday, September 12 – iHelpIE is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with “El Grito” Senior Celebration from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. Rialto. Seniors and friends will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Latino cultures with music, dancing and more. For ticket, vendor and sponsorship information call/text Maricela Ferguson (909) 717-2083 or email ihelpseniors@gmail.com.

Friday, September 13 – the San Bernardino Black Culture Foundation presents 2019 Black Rose, Humanitarian and Community Service Awards from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the National Orange Show Event Center (NOS), 690 S. Arrowhead Ave. This event will honor individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond normal community, volunteer, and civil service. Honorees include: Lucretia Dowdy, Sean Hardge, David Okowko, Women United, Keisha Handy, Rob Mason, and Pastor Gerald Thompson. For ticket information call: (909) 991-6422.

Saturday, September 14 – the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes present Mental Health Conference: Mental Health Beyond the Stigma from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, at Molina Health Care, 550 E. Hospitality Lane. This conference includes speaker, workshops and a panel of community leaders. For information contact Maha Rizvi (909) 381-3238 or maha.rizvi@asm.ca.gov.

Saturday, September 14 – Kiwanis of Cooley Ranch presents Bunco for Scholarships from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 740 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Colton. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. Registration is at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Bunco demonstration with game at 3:15. Raffles and no host bar available for attendees along with light snack. For registration information call Debbie Budde (909) 835-7039. Deadline to RSVP is September 4.

Saturday, September 14 – Lake Gregory Regional Park presents New vs. Old Car Show from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake Gregory Regional Park, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline. This free family friendly event features music, food trucks, vendors, beer garden and DJ. To enter a car in the show, there is a $30 registration fee which includes a t-shirt. Judging will be in ten categories.

Sunday, September 15 – California State University, San Bernardino will hold its Annual Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Patio of the Meeting Center Area. This free admission event features cultural performances, music and a variety of Mexican foods for sale. Complimentary parking in Lot D.

Wednesday, September 18 – the Women Of Dignity Health present “Woman Of the Year Luncheon Honoring Kim Carter, founder of “Time for Change Foundation” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rezek Center located on the St. Bernardine Medical Center Campus with parking entrance on Highland Ave. to RSVP call (909) 881-4516 or email maureen.DuttonDaniels@DignityHealth.org.

Wednesday, September 18 – the San Bernardino Community College will hold an Employment & Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Allied Technology Training Center (ATTC), 114 S. Del Rosa Drive. The local State Parole Office of San Bernardino with organizations of mutual purpose will provide information on employment and training opportunities. For information call Anthony Marquez at (909) 806-3516 x2052, anthony.marquez@cdcc.ca.gov or Eddie Rubio at (909) 382-4096, erubio@sbccd.edu or Lauer Evans at (909) 806-35@6 x2272, laura.evNs@cdcc.ca.gov.

Thursday, September 19 – the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents State of Education: Inspiring Innovation from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. To register visit: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/168188.

Saturday, September 21 – the Inland Empire Future Leaders presents its 1st Annual Dinner Gala from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mitla Cafe Banquet Hall, 602 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event features dinner, live band, DJ and dancing, silent auction and raffles. For sponsorship and ticket information visit iefl.org/gala.

Favorite Quote:

“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”

Vince Lombardi

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.