Thursday, December 20, 2018

Theatre:

Friday, December 21, Saturday, December 22, & Sunday, December 23 – the Inland Pacific Ballet presents The Nutcracker and a performance of The Nutty Nutcracker at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 North College Way, Claremont. The Inland Pacific Ballet is a professional ballet company in the region staging full length classic story ballet as well as presenting contemporary choreography. The traditional Nutcracker will be performed on Saturday sat 2:00 and at 7:30 p.m. and The Nutty Nutcracker on Friday at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit IPBALLET.org Senior/child/group discounts available.

Exhibits:

Now – December 29, 2018 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The

Chechen @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of the Chechen Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit www.RiversideArtMuseum.org.

January 19, 2019 to January 20 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Old West Days from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. This event celebrates the rich, diverse history of the old west, San Bernardino County style. Visitors will have the opportunity its to churn butter, create quits squares, make 1800s toys, get close with mini horses and sheep, pan for gold and more. Museum members are free and modest pricing for the public with special pricing seniors, students and children. For information call (909) 798-8608 or (909) 792-1462.

Save the Date:

Saturday, December 22 – the Akoma Unity Center presents Toy/Coat Giveaway from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anne Shirrells Park, 1367 N. California Street, San Bernardino. This event is open to children ages infant to 17. Children must be present to receive gifts. The Center is still accepting toy/clothes/shoe donations for this event since demand has significantly increased this year. To RSVP your child and for donation information call (909) 217-7956.

Saturday, December 22 – Downtown Redlands hosts Holiday Music Entertainment featuring Abednego Tampa, Solo Saxophonist from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park, State and Fifth Street in Historic Downtown Redlands.

Saturday, December 22 – Knock it Off CC presents its 8th Annual Christmas Celebration from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 131 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. This event features free hair cuts, a bike raffle, Christmas Card Decorating.

Sunday, December 23 – the 3rd Annual Presentation of Las Posadas will held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11 Street, San Bernardino. The Center in collaboration with the Barrios family and 2nd Ward Councilperson Sandra Ibarra continue this Christmas Tradition of a re-enaction of the search for shelter for the Baby Jesus to be born. Participants walk singing the traditional songs and are welcomed to the “inn,” where a celebration of the birth will be held with refreshments of Mexican Chocolate and goodies. This is a family friendly event open to all cultures. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Wednesday, December 26 to Sunday, December 29 – the Kiwanis San Bernardino Noon Club will hold its 61st Annual Kiwanis Basketball Tournament from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Arroyo and San Gorgonio high schools on December 26, 27 & 28 with Championship game on Saturday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Arroyo High School. This traditional event is open to the public with tickets at $5 for adults, $2 for students 12 – 18, free for children 12 and under. Adults can purchase an all-access pass for $15. For information call Rex Ramsey at (909) 225-2315.

May your Holiday Celebrations be full of Love and Peace

Monday, December 31 – the Redlands Chamber of Commerce and the City of Redlands present Orange Drop: Welcoming In 2019 in downtown Redlands starting at 7:00 p.m. with the DROP at midnight, followed by a lighted drone show (only one in Southern California). One hundred drones will dance in the midnight sky. This event features DJs and MCs who will entertain the crowd; restaurants and bars will be open for fine dining, local hotels are offering packages that include transportation to and from downtown, a food court will be located at Ed Hales Park where revelers can get coffee, churros, candy apples, sandwiches, and martini aficionados will be able to vote live on Facebook for the best Orange Drop martini in town, and of course dancing in the streets. Some streets will be closed so pedestrians can travel from restaurants and taverns throughout the downtown area. For information call the Chamber office (909) 793-2546.

2019

Saturday, January 12, 2019 – the County Of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold competing Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the year starting with Glen Hellen Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Derby begins promptly at 7:00 a.m. and concludes at 1:00 p.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 person plus a $10 vehicle parking fee. Prizes include $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded. For information call (909) 387-2757.

Favorite Quote:

“Peace in your mind, peace on earth, peace at work, peace at home, peace in the world.”

John Lennon

Gloria’s Corner will be on hiatus and will return on January 10.

