Time to celebrate: Project Rebound graduates 11 this year

Project Rebound of California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) celebrated 11 graduates this past Saturday, June 12. When speaking with the graduates, they were grateful for Project Rebound helping them get to this point.

“They’ve been the light in the darkness,” shared Marta Barretto, member and graduate. “They’ve pushed me to go forward, thanks to Project Rebound I am starting my Master’s Program in Business Administration.”

Stories like Marta’s are what Project Rebound strives for. They want their members to believe in themselves so they can reach their goals.

In the five years operating at CSUSB, Project Rebound has built a family. During the graduation celebration, the unity they have is palpable. In addition to graduates, those in attendance included new and former members, student interns, and their directors who intermingled, chatted, and interacted as a family. Project Rebound has a strong connection between members and its employees, supporting each other in any way they can.

“We have a tight-knit group, today feels like a family barbecue,” shared Kent Bonilla, graduate and member. “Project Rebound helped build my self-esteem, they gave me a space to open up about my incarceration and not be ashamed.”

For many formerly incarcerated individuals being released brings a lot of stress and unknowns. What Project Rebound does is help these individuals in any way possible, whether it’s with school supplies, groceries, food or transportation.

“For me, Project Rebound helped keep me in school. I was commuting from Los Angeles County to CSUSB, gas was $150 a week, they gave me gas cards to help get to school. On top of that, they helped with school supplies and books, I was grateful for this because they eased the financial burden that comes with attending school,” shared Tabari Zahir, member and graduate.

Having Project Rebound to lean on gives members that sense of security. Having this outlet helps build the confidence and self-esteem of their members.

“I felt like I didn’t belong in school, once I met Project Rebound they gave me that belief in myself that I can go and succeed in school,” said Gilbert Bao, new Project Rebound member.

New members like Gilbert have clarity, having a plan and someone that believes in them can make all the difference.

“Project Rebound helped me out tremendously, without them I feel like I wouldn’t have graduated,” explained Kelly Colocho, member and graduate.

The change Project Rebound is making in its members’ lives is tremendous. Speaking with members and graduates from Project Rebound really brings what they do to life.

The graduation celebration is their crowning moment as an organization. Working with these students and seeing them graduate validates their belief in their members.

Speaking with Dr. Anderson Executive Director, Paul Jones, Director, Roberta Fox, Student Intern, and Wendi Withrell, Student Intern, they were thrilled to be able to come together to celebrate their graduates. Seeing the lives they’ve been able to help change is what makes it all worth it.

Project Rebound strives to help members reach their goals. They look at their members as people, which helps build their self-esteem. Stories from Project Rebound are amazing, they show what self-belief can accomplish. Regardless of your past, you can build a bright future.