National Orange Show Fair Opens With Massive Crowds, New Attractions and Reimagined Layout

Long before the gates opened at 5 p.m. on April 15, about 1,000 people were already lined up outside the National Orange Show as San Bernardino’s 109th fair kicked off with free opening-day admission.

Running April 15-19, this year’s fair introduced a redesigned circular layout that made it easier for visitors to move through the grounds and experience everything from food vendors and carnival rides to games, exhibits and live entertainment.

“We’re here on the opening day of the National Orange Show. It’s our 109th Citrus Fair,” National Orange Show CEO Sheri Raborn said at the opening ceremony. “We have a brand-new layout this year that we feel everyone will enjoy.”

Raborn said the fair also expanded its entertainment lineup with attractions that offered families more to do in one place; which also included treating Veterans to an appreciation dinner.

“We have a circus this year, which we have not had in the past,” she said. “We also have food galore, and the Orange Pavilion has memorabilia, a kids corner and our art competition items, along with a lot of fun for children.”

Among the major additions this year were weekend “Midget Wrestling”, Saturday speedway racing, a live circus, an aquarium and exhibits centered on butterflies, reptiles and art.

The fair’s art exhibit opened a day earlier during a private kickoff event for artists, their families and members of the community. The exhibit featured citrus-themed fine art along with historic pieces highlighting Inland Empire heritage.

Soul Pointe performs Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” on opening night of the National Orange Show Fair, drawing a crowd with live vocals, choreography and a full student-led ensemble.

Guests view citrus-themed and contemporary works during the National Orange Show Fair’s art exhibit kickoff event in San Bernardino.



Opening night also drew a large crowd for Soul Pointe, a student-rooted performance group connected to the San Bernardino Teen Music Workshop. The band delivered live vocals, live instrumentation and choreography, performing high-energy hits including Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Dowdy-Rodgers, president of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, said Soul Pointe reflects the strength of young local talent and the importance of arts education.

“They’re representing San Bernardino County everywhere they go,” Dowdy-Rodgers said. “They can compete anywhere, anytime, and we’re so proud of them.”

She said the students’ growth and performance quality have made the group stand out well beyond the region.

“They really come together with a passion for music,” she said. “They’re not just singing — they’re entertaining.”

Dowdy-Rodgers also highlighted performer Jumani Chess, praising his stage presence and versatility.

“Jamani Chess and his Motown singing is my favorite,” she said. “They’re all good, but he is a performer.”

For Dowdy-Rodgers, the Orange Show remains more than a fairgrounds tradition. It is also a reminder of family, childhood, San Bernardino’s sense of community and her longtime habit of going and getting a corn dog.

“The Orange Show is one of the things we still have that lets us remember family,” she said. “You see young people, older people, everybody there. It’s the community all in one space, coming together.”

Guests attend the National Orange Show Fair’s VIP dinner on April 17 in San Bernardino, where partners were thanked and hibachi was prepared fresh on-site.

A lava-flow Oreo funnel cake that IECN tried on opening night was a complete showstopper.

That feeling was visible across the grounds on opening night, where side-show performers greeted guests at the entrance and children received free balloon animals before heading toward the rides and exhibits.

And, of course, the food remained central to the fair experience. IECN sampled a fried Snickers, an Oreo lava flow funnel cake, a fried potato twist and a chicken-avocado wrap. Fairgoers looking for something beyond the classic carnival menu could also find authentic Mexican food through a section of vendors from 909 TacoLandia.

This year’s fair leaned into both nostalgia and expansion — offering longtime traditions while widening its entertainment and food lineup. For many in San Bernardino and across the Inland Empire, that mix remains a big part of what keeps the Orange Show relevant after 109 years.