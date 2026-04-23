21st Century Tech in the Streets, Will Keep us Safer at Home: Op-Ed

By Christopher Raahauge

Cameras are everywhere. From doorbells to home security systems, they help protect families and solve senseless crimes. This important conversation about new technologies keeping neighborhoods safe in good faith, is essential to maintain the public’s trust.

As an Eastvale resident, elected public servant for CNUSD, and public safety officer in OC, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the right tools used thoughtfully make a meaningful difference. Responsible transparency is non-negotiable, it’s why the public demanded body worn cameras by sworn officers. License plate reader (LPR) technology is also one of those tools.

LPRs help law enforcement connect vehicles to crimes across jurisdictions and generate real time leads. This tool supports local law enforcement in real time, providing leads that could otherwise take days.

In a sizable region as interconnected as OC and the IE, efficiency matters. Having the ability to share timely, relevant information assists agencies working together more effectively to address crime, fight it and prevent it.

It’s tangentially important, as these tools are implemented, that concerns in communities they serve are addressed. That means maintaining open communication between law enforcement and the public.

LPR’s don’t replace the human element in policing, they support it.

In my experience, the conversation around public safety is best when communities and public safety work together. The technology is sound. Accountability requires a balanced conversation, educating the community it serves, it’s essential.

Christopher Raahauge serves on the Corona-Norco Unified School District Board of Trustees and works in public safety in Orange County.