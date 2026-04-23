Whole Foods-Anchored Marketplace Approved in North Redlands

Redlands officials have unanimously approved plans for a new Whole Foods-anchored retail center in north Redlands, clearing the way for the project to move toward building permits and construction.

The project, called The Marketplace, is planned for an 8.18-acre vacant site at the northeast corner of Lugonia Avenue and Tennessee Street, in the middle of one of North Redlands’ fastest-growing residential areas. The 71,400-square-foot development is expected to include a 36,000-square-foot Whole Foods, four additional shop buildings and a separate drive-through pad.

The Redlands City Council approved the development unanimously on Feb. 17, 2026, allowing the project to advance to the next phase. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

The center is being developed for Regency Centers and is designed to LEED Silver standards. Project materials describe the site as a long-underutilized property expected to serve both existing residents and new housing developments planned nearby.

“Working with KTGY and Whole Foods Market on The Marketplace has been a genuinely rewarding process,” said Ray Kayacan, vice president of investments at Regency Centers. “Redlands is a community that’s growing fast, and we’ve been intentional about making sure this development grows with it. Getting unanimous approval from the City Council speaks to the alignment we built with the city early on, and I think it reflects how well the full team executed against a shared vision.”

According to project information, the development was designed to accommodate high parking demand, electric vehicle stalls and truck circulation while also creating flexible retail space. The site plan places buildings along the perimeter and parking in the center, with five access points from Lugonia Avenue, Tennessee Street and a connection to the Tennessee Village development to the north.

Plans call for four retail buildings that could be divided into as many as 18 storefronts, in addition to the Whole Foods anchor and drive-through pad. Early concepts explored a more industrial look, but the design was later adjusted to align with Whole Foods’ brand requirements.

The final design includes contemporary building forms accented by brick columns and tower elements, along with roofline and material variations intended to add visual interest. Industrial-style details such as gooseneck lamps and standing seam metal awnings reference the area’s historic context, while cementitious siding, stone treatments and screened rooftop equipment contribute to what project materials describe as an earthy, warm palette.

“Redlands has a real sense of place, and that shaped how we thought about this project from the start,” said Kayacan. “With one major housing development underway and another planned nearby, this site had an obvious gap to fill. Residents are going to have a Whole Foods, flexible retail that can support a range of needs, and a place to gather.”

The project also includes landscaped buffers, outdoor seating near the Whole Foods entrance and a shaded corner plaza intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering space. Designers also shifted back-of-house functions and truck circulation away from the main parking field, while a raised sidewalk and landscaped berm were added to help buffer pedestrians from drive-through and freeway activity.

Two major housing developments approved nearby in 2024 — Lugonia Village, with 541 homes, and Tennessee Village, with 460 apartments and commercial space — were cited in project materials as evidence of growing demand for neighborhood-serving retail in the corridor.

“Our team approached this site with a focus on maximizing retail density and creating flexible space that can support a range of tenants while meeting the needs of the city, Regency Centers and both existing and future residents,” said Brandon Wernli, associate principal at KTGY. “Balancing a tight site, high parking requirements and a late-stage design shift to meet Whole Foods’ brand standards required precision. The result is a contemporary retail environment that reflects Regency Centers’ commitment to creating neighborhood-serving places that connect with surrounding communities.”

“This development fills a meaningful gap in the built environment,” Wernli said. “With new housing planned nearby, The Marketplace will serve as a neighborhood anchor and a convenient place to shop, dine and gather. It’s a strong example of how thoughtful design can elevate everyday community experiences.”