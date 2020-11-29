U of R holds virtual conference on ‘Business in a Changing World’

Local Advertisement

The public is invited to attend and participate in “Business in a Changing World – Redlands Business Day 2020, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5. This virtual summit is hosted by the University of Redlands and will bring together industry experts and University of Redlands School of Business faculty to reflect on what we’ve seen and learned from the social and economic challenges of 2020 and what to expect as we look to 2021.

The day of insights, ideas, and key learnings will include more than 12 different sessions covering everything from diversity, equity, and inclusion to work in a post-COVID19 world.

“Nothing about business in 2020 was business as usual,” said Thomas Horan, dean of the University of Redlands School of Business. “With the pandemic, social and political unrest, and economic upheaval, 2020 was a turbulent year for many. We hope to share observations, examples of success stories, and helpful information that will be insightful for business professionals and the general public as we look to what the future holds.”

The day will include sessions with outside experts, business leaders, authors, and researchers including:

• Tom Horan, Dean, University of Redlands School of Business – The New-Normal of Business in a Changing World

• Shindale Seale, CEO, SEADE Coaching & Consulting – Making Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Today’s Business World an Imperative

• Rob Harris, Chairman and Founder, Pacific Market International – The Value of Building Sustainable Business

• Cindy Elliott, Head of Commercial Enterprises, Esri – Using Geospatial Data to Manage Business in a Pandemic

• Paul Zak, Professor and Author of Award-winning Trust Factor – Finding Happiness in A Changing World

Other topics include the future of work after an era of working remotely; the role of corporate social responsibility in business; ethics and law in business; communicating and marketing during a crisis; the keys to purposeful leadership, and more.

A dozen breakout sessions for networking will follow the plenary, keynote, and topical sessions for guests who would like to meet other people with shared affinities.