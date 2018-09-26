U.S. News & World Report 2019 ranking lists CSUSB among the top universities in the West

Local Advertisement

Cal State San Bernardino’s tradition of excellence for its exceptional and innovative academic programs, faculty, staff and services has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report. The news magazine has CSUSB listed among the top universities in the western United States, according to its 2019 rankings.

The Cal State San Bernardino listings are:

• 14th among top public regional universities in the West,

• 54th among the best regional universities in the West,

• 39th among the best value regional universities in the West, and

• 100th in engineering programs at universities that don’t offer a doctorate degree

U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings are considered one of the most influential and anticipated recognitions for colleges and universities that provide a full range of undergraduate and master’s degree programs throughout the nation.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings were announced in the 2019 America’s Best Colleges guidebook, which will be released in October. The West region includes institutions from 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The rankings are available at the U.S. News website at usnews.com.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on several key measures of quality that include:

• Outcomes such as retention and graduation rates, graduating students who received federal Pell Grants;

• Faculty resources, such as the quality of instructors, class size, faculty salary, the proportion of full-time faculty with the highest degree in their fields, student faculty ratio, and the proportion of faculty who are full time;

• Expert opinion such as surveys of presidents, provosts and deans of admissions, peer assessments and high school counselor assessments;

• Financial resources such as spending per student;

• Student excellence such as standardized tests and high school standing; and

• Alumni giving.