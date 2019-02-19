Youth Grantmakers accepting proposals from nonprofits serving teens in SB

Local Advertisement

Are you a nonprofit serving youth through unique projects? The Youth Grantmakers of The Community Foundation might help fund it.

The Community Foundation serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties is now accepting applications for grants from the San Bernardino Youth Grantmakers Fund through March 8, 2019.

The San Bernardino Youth Grantmakers awards grants to nonprofits in San Bernardino for programs, projects and activities that support the well-being of youth and teens in the area. This year’s class consists of high school students from Aquinas High School, San Bernardino High School, Indian Springs High School, Citrus High School, San Gorgonio High School, and Pacific High School who review grant proposals, conduct nonprofit site visits and recommend grants for funding.

Started in 2009, the program was created to empower youth to address issues important to them by learning about and leading the grantmaking process. Not only do these young people become civically engaged, but better prepared for community leadership and more aware of the nonprofit sector.

To view grant guidelines, determine eligibility, and download a grant application, please visit the Grant Schedule. For assistance, contact Denisha Shackelford, Youth Initiatives Manager, at 951.241.7777 or at dshackelford@thecommunityfoundation.net.