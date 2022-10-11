MITA hosts an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge

The Masonry Industry Training Association (MITA) will host an Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for the Southern California Region on Saturday, October 25, 2022, at the Rancheros Club located at 1198 Washington Street in Riverside. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. with judge and competitor meetings, and the competition will start at 8:00 a.m. The apprentices will have three hours to complete individual projects with block and brick, then they will be scored by a team of judges who are all seasoned masonry industry skills experts. Trophies, along with tools, will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each year. Apprentices compete in year 1, 2 and 3 based on their period in the program. The event runs till noon.



MITA teams up with high schools, CTEs (Career Technical Education), ROPs (Regional

Occupational Programs), non-profits and adult schools to promote and teach masonry to as many young people as possible. Emphasizing apprenticeship and on-the-job training, MITA focuses on the trade of masonry. MITA facilitates a State and Federal Certified Registered Apprentice Program and offers 3.5-year programs to people eighteen and over in San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties.



The event will feature eighteen of our apprentices, from our Ontario and Escondido programs,

representing MITA and the companies they work for: Cornerstone Masonry, NuWay, Inc. Pro

Structural, Masonry Solutions, Majestic Masonry, Williams and Sons Masonry, Modern Masonry,

Truline Masonry, and New Dimension Masonry. Join us to learn more about masonry, our apprentice program and to cheer on our competitors!



For more information on the event, MITA, and how to partner with us, visit www.trainmason.org, email to info@trainmason.org, or call (951) 903-3213.