Colton City Council Honors Serrano Nursery for 30 Years of Business Excellence

On Oct. 15th, the Colton City Council recognized Andres and Marina Serrano, owners of Serrano Nursery, with a Business Focus Recognition Award for their successful contribution to the city.

Founded in 1993 in the Serranos’ own backyard, Serrano Nursery started as a modest enterprise. Within four years, the business expanded to a five-acre parcel at the corner of Reche Canyon and Prado Lane, where it currently operates. The nursery has become the local destination for plants, flowers, and landscaping ideas, helping many community members beautify their homes.

Over the past 30 years, the family-owned business has thrived despite challenges such as a slow start, economic downturns, and the pandemic. Andres and Marina, along with their team, consistently begin work at 8 a.m., ready to serve customers with a wide array of flowers, plants, trees, and decorative garden items to suit various landscaping needs.

Serrano Nursery exemplifies the impact of small businesses on the local economy and community pride. Their commitment enhances the “home-grown” quality of life in Colton, especially in the Reche Canyon area.

Residents are encouraged to visit the nursery, which offers a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere with vibrant displays. Convenient parking is available near the entrance. Serrano Nursery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City Council commends Andres and Marina Serrano for their dedication and significant contribution to Colton’s local economy. The community looks forward to their continued success in the years to come.