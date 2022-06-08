A massive Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom is coming to San Bernardino on June 18th

Just days after the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors announced that June 19th, of every year, will be recognized as Juneteenth, a coalition of organizations in the city and its surrounding communities announced the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on June 18th, at San Bernardino Valley College.

“Every year there are many small-scale Juneteenth celebrations in San Bernardino and many people travel outside of the city to attend bigger events. We brought together over 15 organizations to host one massive event with educational speakers, merchant and food vendors, community social service resources, an art walk, entertainment, games, and opportunity drawings” said Ronecia Miller, Juneteenth Committee vice president.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Daniel Walker will take the lead and share why Juneteenth is celebrated, while other educational components led by various speakers will include topics on hair, mental health, safety and justice, and building stronger communities.

“San Bernardino has been celebrating Juneteenth since the 1990s, but oftentimes people don’t know what they’re celebrating, so it’s a teachable moment to the community. Events like this, where community leaders come together in a large capacity is helping break the stigma that the African American community is not united – we are working together, successfully,” said Edwin Johnson, Juneteenth Committee president.

Miller says that she’s grateful to local government leaders like County Board Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.

“Although the County announcing June 19th of every year as Juneteenth was long overdue, I’m so proud to see that happen. I’m grateful that we have leaders in a place like San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and many others who are moving us forward and uniting us all,” concluded Miller.

Although registration for the free Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom event is not required, it is highly recommended.

Register here.