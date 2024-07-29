As Temperatures Rise, Crafton Hills College Launches Solar Farm to Enhance Energy Reliability

Crafton Hills College has completed a new 2.3-megawatt solar farm equipped with battery storage, a significant step towards sustainability. This initiative, supported by the San Bernardino Community College District’s Measure CC, aims to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the college’s environmental impact.

Why it matters: As temperatures rise, the solar farm is designed to improve energy efficiency and reliability. The project is expected to make Crafton Hills College a net zero energy campus by producing 100% of its energy needs.

By the numbers: The solar farm, featuring fixed tilt ground-mounted panels and a Tesla Megapack battery storage system, captures excess solar energy during the day and stores it for use during peak demand times.

This reduces strain on the power grid and helps prevent blackouts during heat waves.

The system is projected to save the college $550,000 in the first year and $10.5 million over 25 years.

By generating clean energy, the solar farm will significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction is equivalent to avoiding the consumption of 327,101 gallons of gasoline annually, contributing to a cooler planet.

What they’re saying: “This solar farm is a testament to our commitment to maximizing our resources and environmental responsibility,” said Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District. “The savings will allow us to reallocate funds to the classroom, directly benefiting our local students.”

Measure CC At Work: The project was made possible by Measure CC, a $470 million bond initiative approved by local voters in 2018 to modernize and enhance facilities at Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College. The Board of Trustees approved the solar farm’s construction in October 2021, reflecting SBCCD’s commitment to a sustainable future.

What’s next: SBCCD plans to continue integrating sustainable practices across the district, further reducing its carbon footprint and promoting clean energy use.

The solar project, developed and built by TotalEnergies, positions Crafton Hills College as a leader in sustainable energy use, setting a positive example for other institutions and contributing to a more stable and eco-friendly energy grid.