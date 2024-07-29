Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino Celebrates First Volunteen Graduation

Community Hospital of San Bernardino proudly graduated its first-ever Volunteen cohort, the only program of its kind in California. From 120 applicants, 30 dedicated teens were selected, contributing 2,614 volunteer hours. These efforts significantly impacted hospital patients and the San Bernardino community, while also providing valuable healthcare experience.

The ceremony featured local officials and hospital leaders who praised the teens’ commitment to service and emphasized the importance of giving back. This milestone celebrates the achievements of these young volunteers and the community’s dedication to fostering a culture of service and humankindness.