July 29, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino Celebrates First Volunteen Graduation

3 hours ago Community News

(L-R): Volunteer Services Manager Louis Natividad, Keynote Speaker and Environmental Services Director Chauntee Leggett, CFO Anita Chou, Board Member Dr. Gabriel Ramirez, Volunteen Graduating Cohort, CNEO Roz Nolan, Director of Quality and Patient Safety Caroline Swinton, and CMO Ruby Skinner.

Community Hospital of San Bernardino proudly graduated its first-ever Volunteen cohort, the only program of its kind in California. From 120 applicants, 30 dedicated teens were selected, contributing 2,614 volunteer hours. These efforts significantly impacted hospital patients and the San Bernardino community, while also providing valuable healthcare experience.

The ceremony featured local officials and hospital leaders who praised the teens’ commitment to service and emphasized the importance of giving back. This milestone celebrates the achievements of these young volunteers and the community’s dedication to fostering a culture of service and humankindness.

