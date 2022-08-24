Assembly Majority Leader Reyes Requests Nominations to Honor 30 Young Adults Under the Age of 30 at her 6th Annual 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes seeks to honor 30 young adults under the age of 30 who exemplify dedication, innovation and service in the 47th Assembly District at her 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony taking place in November 2022. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, August 28, 2022.

“I look forward to reviewing all of the amazing nominations for our 2022 30 Under 30 event,” said Assembly Majority Leader Reyes. “Our 30 Under 30 event is an opportunity for the 47th Assembly District community to nominate young adults who sacrifice so much to make our community a better place through dedication, innovation and service.”

To nominate a dynamic young adult go to https://a47.asmdc.org/2022-30-under-30-nomination-form. Nominees must live, volunteer, or work in the 47th Assembly District. The 47th Assembly District includes all or portions of the following communities: Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Rialto, San Bernardino, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington and Muscoy. To confirm the nominee lives or works in the district, visit this website.