Applications now open for Veterans Diploma Project Class of 2022

Applications are now being accepted for the annual ceremony that awards diplomas to eligible individuals whose high school education was interrupted due to military service or internment in a Japanese American camp.

The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the County of San Bernardino Department of Veterans Affairs, is pleased to announce the 14th annual San Bernardino County Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project.

This project provides an opportunity for veterans and internees that may qualify for a high school diploma to be presented with a diploma as authorized through the California Education Code.

More than 275 county veterans have been honored and recognized since 2009.

Veterans who served in and received an honorable discharge from World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, or individuals who were interned in a Japanese American relocation camp are eligible to participate.

Surviving family members of those who meet these requirements are also encouraged to apply for posthumous recognition.

The applicant must be a current San Bernardino County resident and have been enrolled in high school prior to enlistment or internment. There is no charge to participate.

To be considered for this year’s recognition, applications must be submitted by Monday, October 24.

Applicants will be notified of their status by October 27 and qualified applicants will be provided with ceremony details.

Applications may be obtained online at https://vdp.sbcss.k12.ca.us.

For assistance with verification of military service and/or discharge papers, contact the County of San Bernardino Department of Veterans Affairs at 866.472.8387 or 909.387.5516.

For more information about the program, visit the County Schools Veterans Diploma Project webpage at https://vdp.sbcss.k12.ca.us/ or contact County Schools at 909.386.2406.