California State University, San Bernardino Marks 60 Years of Serving the Inland Empire

This October, Cal State San Bernardino will mark the 60th year since classes began on our San Bernardino campus. California’s Master Plan, a dream to expand public higher education throughout California, has taken shape as an anchor institution, right here in the Inland Empire, where it now provides access to earning undergraduate, credential and graduate degrees.

The way forward remains as it has always been: through partnership. That is how we build a cradle-to-career network. CSUSB continues to reach out to our public K-12 schools, our community colleges, our neighboring universities, our business community, and to local, municipal, state and federal government. We also reach out to our regional and national higher ed organizations, such as the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, because working together we can accomplish so much more than simply reinventing the wheel on our own.

You will find CSUSB a welcoming and inclusive place with exceptional facilities and extensive resources that provide a world-class educational experience. Our students look like the Inland Empire. And the vast majority are first-generation, that is, the first in their family to attend college. We work with our students to address any needs or obstacles in their pathways so that they can meet their academic goals and be successful in their degree dreams. Our student body reflects the richness of the cultural and historical heritage of all those who make the IE their home.

When CSUSB began, it had a single campus in San Bernardino. Next, we launched the Palm Desert campus to serve the residents of the Coachella Valley. Since 2012, we have updated the master plans for both campuses and then realized them. To date, that equals an addition of 552,612 gross square feet to our two campuses. All the near-term projects from the San Bernardino Master Plan have been completed, and we are excited to be moving forward with the first state-funded building project at the PDC: our forthcoming Student Success Center.

The university offers over 70 traditional baccalaureate and master’s degree programs, education credential and certificate programs and a doctorate program in educational leadership, all within five academic colleges: the College of Arts and Letters, the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, the James R. Watson and Judy Rodriguez Watson College of Education, the College of Natural Sciences and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. With extensive augmented learning opportunities such as internships, research and travel abroad, I am certain CSUSB has a degree program that is right for you.

There is so much more I could share as we celebrate this anniversary year. But what I want you to know boils down to this: We are your university, right here where you live, work and learn.

A college degree continues to transform lives. Let us help you build your future.

Tomás D. Morales

President

California State University, San Bernardino