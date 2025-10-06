University of Redlands Partnership Opens High-Tech Mapping Career Pathways for Arroyo Valley High Students 

San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) entered into a remarkable partnership with the University of Redlands that will allow qualifying Arroyo Valley High School (AVHS) scholars to enroll in the University of Redlands Dual Credit Program, with all associated academic privileges, at no cost to them and with the ability to take geographic information system (GIS)-related college courses during their regular school day.

SBCUSD, AVHS, University of Redlands and Esri representatives participated in the signing ceremony on Oct. 1, 2025, in the AVHS gym, which included demonstrations highlighting hands-on student learning and outcomes that can translate to college and career success.

“This is yet another avenue for AVHS scholars to be SBCUSD strong and be prepared for both college and career when they graduate high school,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano after the event. “Part of our Vision 2030 is to build strong partnerships with local educational and business leaders to prepare our students to positively contribute to their community. This is another step—a big step—in that vision.”

The Esri Globi mascot; Esri Senior Account Manager, Higher Education Andrew Haglund; University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk, AVHS teacher Dimitri Chronopoulos, University of Redlands Bulldog mascot, AVHS Hawk mascot, AVHS Principal Manuel Gonzalez, SBCUSD Board Member Michael Santos and SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano celebrate the official signing of an agreement that will prepare AVHS scholars for college and careers in global information systems.

According to AVHS Principal Manuel Gonzalez, a University of Redlands graduate, the idea for the partnership began when AVHS Linked Learning Program Specialist Dimitri Chronopoulosand SBCUSD Workforce Development Coordinator Chelsea Ramirez visited Esri. It grew through participation in the Esri Education Conference in the summer of 2024, many conversations with the University of Redlands and support from Superintendent Arellano.

“Today, we are here to take another step forward,” said University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk. “The Inland Empire is home to Esri, the global leader in GIS technology, and the University of Redlands has long been recognized as a national leader in GIS education. Now, together, we are extending that expertise into high school classrooms through the very first dual credit course in the AniVation Tech Academy here at Arroyo Valley.”

“We’re excited to partner with you to make this and future dual credit opportunities as meaningful as possible,” Esri’s Senior Account Manager, Higher Education Andrew Haglund, also a University of Redlands graduate, said. “Students, I hope you are encouraged and excited about the opportunity that this partnership will make possible.”

During the kick-off to the event, Gonzalez also made a special point to address the students, saying, “You are the reason we are here today, and you are the reason this program will thrive. Your curiosity, drive and willingness to embrace new opportunities make everything possible.”