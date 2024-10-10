CGU’s Romeo Guzmán Unveils Latinx Histories and El Monte’s Forgotten Legacy of KKK, Nazi House in PBS SoCal Series

For decades, the histories of Southern California’s Latinx and Chicanx communities have been overshadowed, often omitted from the mainstream narrative. Now, thanks to a collaboration between Claremont Graduate University’s Professor Romeo Guzmán and PBS SoCal, those stories are set to be broadcast to a national audience. Guzmán, a passionate historian and advocate for local histories, is at the forefront of this effort, which will air during National Latino Heritage Month, from September 15 to October 15.

The five-episode series, VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA: The Untold History of Latinos, highlights underrepresented communities such as El Monte and South El Monte — cities that have played significant but often overlooked roles in shaping Southern California’s cultural and political identity. Guzmán, working alongside the South El Monte Arts Posse, aims to tell the stories of these communities and their transformative impact on the region.

“Highlighting the radical and transformative histories of BIPOC communities in Southern California is essential,” said Guzmán, who has dedicated his career to preserving these stories. “Through this collaboration, we can share untold stories with a broader audience, showing that Latinx history is not a sidebar, but integral to understanding the full history of the United States.”

The series premiered on Friday, September 27, and will be available for free streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app. It promises to bring fresh perspectives on communities that have long been at the margins of historical records. Each episode will delve into the cultural and political contributions of cities like El Monte, offering a richer understanding of their legacies and how they continue to shape Southern California today.

For Guzmán, this work is personal as well as professional. In 2012, he and the South El Monte Arts Posse set out to write an alternative history of El Monte, countering the official narrative presented by the city’s museum and city seal. They discovered much more than they had anticipated.

“There’s a long history of radical movements and events in El Monte and South El Monte,” Guzmán noted. “But we didn’t fully grasp how central these cities were to Los Angeles’s broader social and political history, both for the right and the left.”

The historical tapestry Guzmán uncovered is complex. “El Monte was home to the KKK and a Nazi house, but it was also a hub for anarchist groups, multi-racial organizing, and vibrant cultural movements like muralism,” he said. “These cities were critical in shaping Los Angeles’s political landscape, and that complexity is often lost in traditional histories.”

A local woman is interviewed in El Monte as part of Professor Romeo Guzmán’s mission to uncover the untold Latinx histories of Southern California.

Guzmán’s commitment to uncovering these overlooked narratives extends beyond the series. As an assistant professor of history, an editor, and a parent living in the San Gabriel Valley, he is dedicated to learning about the region’s multiethnic past. He highlights the importance of teaching these histories beyond designated heritage months.

“We should be learning about marginalized communities throughout the year,” Guzmán said. “But I do hope that National Latino Heritage Month gives educators a chance to focus on people, places, and events that are central to understanding local, regional, national, and global histories.”

Guzmán also emphasized that Southern California’s history is incomplete without recognizing its indigenous roots. “Understanding the histories of the Tongva, the original inhabitants of this land, is just as crucial to grasping the full picture,” he added.

Guzmán’s work, including his book East of East: The Making of Greater El Monte, continues to challenge conventional narratives, urging readers and viewers alike to consider the broader impact of these marginalized communities. His ongoing efforts to spotlight the radical, often forgotten histories of El Monte and South El Monte are reshaping how we view Southern California’s past—and, ultimately, the United States’ history.

With VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA: The Untold History of Latinos, Guzmán and PBS SoCal are making sure that these vital stories are no longer confined to the margins but take center stage.